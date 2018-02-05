How clean should your sheep be when taking them to the factory?

FarmIreland.ie

The roll out of the Clean Livestock Policy for Sheep by processors means farmers must now present sheep to the factory that are clean or they will be penalised.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/sheep/advice/how-clean-should-your-sheep-be-when-taking-them-to-the-factory-36569348.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36569357.ece/09ed3/AUTOCROP/h342/Ballinasloe%20Sheep%20in%20pen%20sept%2017%20g.jpg