How clean should your sheep be when taking them to the factory?
The roll out of the Clean Livestock Policy for Sheep by processors means farmers must now present sheep to the factory that are clean or they will be penalised.
Teagasc has produced a guide to the new standards, which has three categories - from satisfactory; acceptable to unacceptable.
Category A: Satisfactory
According to Teagasc, these are sheep with a clean dry fleece that can be slaughtered without an unacceptable risk of contaminating the meat during the slaughter process, by using the standard hygienic dressing procedures routinely employed by the plant. The Teagasc pictures below show how clean such sheep are.
Category B: Acceptable
According to Teagasc, these are sheep with moderate soiling of fleece that can only be slaughtered, without an unacceptable risk of contamination of the meat during the slaughter process, by putting in place additional interventions including extra defined dressing controls.
The Teagasc pictures below show how clean these sheep are.