How a three-dose fluke strategy can prevent the development of resistance

Good grass growth has helped Donegal farmer Michael Duffy get his store lambs in better body condition than recent years

Forward planning: Michael Duffy began housing his ewe lambs and ewes last week on his Donegal farm, and plans to have them all housed by January 1 Expand

While the weather has been quite wet on Michael Duffy’s farm in Kerrykeel, on Donegal’s Fanad Peninsula, it has not dampened the mood.

Lamb price has improved and grass growth has been good, because temperatures have remained reasonably high.

Mating is completed and Michael has bought in another 600 store lambs for finishing on grass and a concentrate ration.

