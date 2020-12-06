How a three-dose fluke strategy can prevent the development of resistance

While the weather has been quite wet on Michael Duffy’s farm in Kerrykeel, on Donegal’s Fanad Peninsula, it has not dampened the mood.

Lamb price has improved and grass growth has been good, because temperatures have remained reasonably high.

Mating is completed and Michael has bought in another 600 store lambs for finishing on grass and a concentrate ration.

Flock update

Mating began on October 12, with the rams being let out to 345 ewes and 130 ewe lambs on the same day.

“About 95pc of the ewes were tupped within three weeks and 50pc of the ewe lambs were tupped by November 1,” says Michael.

“I was feeding the lighter 60 of my ewe lambs about 250 grams per day and I also fed 18 sucked hoggets rather than sell them pre-mating for being a big light in body condition.

“I think the money spent will be a worthwhile investment.”

Grazing management

The wet weather has resulted in poorer grass utilisation than Michael would like, but grass growth has been good, so it means moving stock more often than desired in order to get better utilisation.

“I began closing in early November and as of mid-November there is 35 acres closed when I really should have 48-50 acres closed for a flock of 475 ewes,” he says.

“I am taking a bit of a gamble on the milder winters and springs of recent years continuing and there is the pressure from the purchased store lamb enterprise.

“Up until now I like to graze these lambs for a number of weeks post arrival on the farm.”

Store lambs

Michael began buying store lambs in August and he has now over 1,200 purchased, with 150 of them being sold as finished lambs, leaving him with about 1,050 bought stores and 10 of his own lambs left.

“The store lambs are in better body condition and in better health than in recent years,” he says.

“Mortality is still staying low at 1pc or less. I am putting it down to it being a good year for grass and relatively stable market conditions, with no depressed period of lamb prices.”

Michael has his store lambs in four groups at present: “450 of the smaller stores lambs were clipped and are indoors on slats and getting 0.4kg of meal per day with silage through the diet feeder.

“I have 300 forward stores indoors on slats on ad lib meal. The remaining 300 are outside on grass, with 200 of these are being trough fed and 100 on a bin feeder.”

Ewe management

The main management tasks planned for the ewe flock are fluke control and housing.

“The sucked hoggets will be given another wormer because they have reared lambs which would have delayed their development regarding worm tolerance,” Michael says.

“I am currently using a three-dose fluke strategy as I like to rotate the products to prevent resistance developing.

“I use Triclabendazole first in September /October followed by Closantel in November and Rafoxanide post-housing.

“However, the current advice is that Closantel and Rafoxanide are similar regarding their chemistry, so I could use Nitroxynil in November and either Closantel or Rafoxanide later.

“While there is no research evidence to support this I didn’t like injecting ewes with Nitroxynil from mid-pregnancy on.”

Michael could do part of the flock with Nitroxynil now and see if his fears have any justification.

“I began housing the ewe lambs and ewes from December 1 with them all housed by January 1,” he continues.

“I will shear the ewes then. I did this last winter and it seemed to work out fine.”

Upcoming tasks

Michael has completed the replacement of about 900m of sheep fencing on the farm since September. He has about 200m still to complete as part of a TAMS application, with a completion date of March 2021.

“The store lambs are very labour demanding at present so I will put off the remaining fencing for another few weeks,” he says.

John Cannon is a Teagasc adviser based near Letterkenny