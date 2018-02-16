Holding out for the 'perfect' spreading day is costing some farmers a month's grass growth

There was a simple message for sheep farmers at the first Grass10 walk of the season on Rory O'Donnell's 66ha grassland farm at Clashwilliam, outside Gowran, Co Kilkenny. - don't wait for that elusive 'perfect day' to get the fertiliser spreaders out.

"The temptation with people is to wait until everything is perfect. It is probably going to end up that they wait until the end of March or April for a lovely sunny day. At that stage, you have missed a month's worth of grass growth," warned Teagasc grassland researcher Philip Creighton. "Those days are gone, it is too expensive."

For every 1kg of nitrogen spread in the spring, a response of 10kg DM grass growth is expected. Philip Creighton said that the 10kg grass DM will feed a ewe with her two lambs for four days. “This is our initial application, but the second application becomes important late March into April as when she moves into peak milk her daily requirement is going to rise to about 3kgDM a day.

“A kilogram of nitrogen will cost, if you are spreading urea, about 81c to €1.04 for CAN. Urea is preferred because it is more stable at this time of year in terms of its stability in the soil and also it is cheaper,” said Philip. “If we were to feed 100 ewes, yes the fertiliser costs money, but the response we are getting there is going to cost us €20 a day at that level of response to feed the 100 ewes,” he said.