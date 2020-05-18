Grass supplies across the farm are tight - it's a balancing act

Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

Over the past few weeks, we have dosed all the lambs with a white wormer to ensure cover for Nematodirus, on the back of the high risk warnings issued by the Department of Agriculture for the parasite.

Lambs that show signs of scour and emptiness the weeks after dosing will get another dose, in case the drench was too early for some. The next time the lambs need a wormer, I will most likely use a persistent Moxidectin drench.

While drenching, all the lambs get a multi-trace element and vitamin dose (Optimise sheep).

As the farm has deficiencies in trace elements, I see a response to drenching them, and lambs have thrived well since.

This is also the option I chose for the sheep welfare scheme, supplementing lambs with minerals pre-weaning.

All the Mule, Blackface (Lanark type) ewe lambs and all the Bluefaced Leicester lambs were vaccinated for Clostridial diseases at around four weeks of age.

In hindsight I should have vaccinated the Mule wether lambs. I have lost two good Mule wether lambs for no apparent reason. The cold nights aren't helping; I was blaming a clostridial disease of some sort but perhaps it wasn't.

I will vaccinate all again. These lambs will get their booster shot in the next week.

Grass supplies across the farm are tight. It is a balancing act which is difficult to get right on knowing what grass growth will be like.

I took up some extra grass for silage this year and this has left things a little tighter, but I have spread some extra nitrogen to fields after ewes have grazed to help with regrowths.

Leafy regrowths

I plan to cut silage the last days of May or into early June. The fields were grazed off tight and good thick leafy regrowths are coming.

Despite all the doom and gloom around the place, lamb prices are holding up, as supplies are tight.

It's very positive to see so many livestock marts adopting the use of technology for online sales. Online selling was always going to happen at some stage in the future but this has been sped up due to the virus. It will take a bit of getting used to but I'm sure people will pick it up in no time.

The Lanark-type hoggets were brought down from fenced hill ground to fields nearer for shearing later in the month. They were fit and in good order, as I found out while I gave them a cobalt drench.

I was tempted to shear them but with the cold nights I put it off until they were better fit to shear and the days were a bit warmer. After shearing I hope a bit more grass will be around the farm and I can give them a better chance for the summer.

All the dung from the sheds has been cleaned out and is ready for spreading on ground later in the summer.

I have some rougher ground and I intend to spread it there this year to try and help improve this somewhat.

Looking forward to the next month, I will begin shearing ewe hoggets and then later the ewes. I'm in no rush with the ewes until they are fit for shearing.

The price of wool has collapsed completely. This is disappointing, as wool is a commodity that has many uses.

I'm sure over the next month lambs will need to be treated for blowfly. I tend to use a pour-on on the lambs which will cover them until they are ready for the breeding sales or for slaughter.

The stronger wether lambs will get a shorter-acting product with a short withdrawal as I hope to have lambs ready for slaughter by the end of June.

Tom Staunton farms at Tourmakeady, Co Mayo

