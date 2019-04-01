Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Flock health plans hold the key to reducing lamb mortality

Most lamb mortality occurs within the first few days after birth.
Most lamb mortality occurs within the first few days after birth.

Dr Tim Keady and Dr Alan Bohan

Lamb mortality impacts on ewe productivity (number of lambs reared per ewe joined) and farm profitability.

It is estimated that each 1pc change in lamb  mort­ality nationally is valued at approximately €3m.

When does lamb mortality occur

Most lamb mortality occurs within the first few days after birth.

A recent study at Athenry has identified the timing of neonatal lamb mortality (died with seven days of birth) and the data is presented in Figure 1.

  • 52pc of lambs died prior to, or at birth.
  • 21pc of lamb mortality occurred between birth and 24 hours of age.

Causes of lamb mortality

The causes of lamb mortality are presented in Figure 2. Infection and dystocia were the two main causes of lamb mortality, accounting for 38pc and 15pc, respectively.

Accidents accounted for 8pc of lamb mortality.

The cause of death was not identified in 28pc of the lambs that died. The results of this study clearly show that infection and dystocia, both of which are potentially preventable, are the main causes of lamb mortality.

Management practices

A recent survey undertaken by Dwayne Shiels as part of his PhD studies, in conjunction with the National Farm Survey, has concluded that many farmers do not implement best practices prior to and during lambing on their farms.

Also Read

Considering that infection is the major cause of lamb mortality, 23pc of farmers do not clean or disinfect individual lambing pens.

Fifteen percent of farmers cleaned but did not disinfect individual pens after each ewe vacated, while 10pc of farmers disinfected but did not clean individual pens after each ewe vacated.

Nine percent of farmers do not apply iodine to lambs navels to prevent infection.

In relation to colostrum use, 68pc use artificial colostrum.

However, 9pc of farmers use artificial colostrum as their only source of colostrum (other than ewe colostrum) at lambing. Natural colostrum contains IgG which is critical for the transfer of passive immunity to many diseases and infection to newborn lambs

Considering that dystocia is the second main cause of lamb mortality, only 68pc of farmers pregnancy scan their ewes. Only 56pc of farmers raddle their rams. Thus many farmers cannot implement an effective nutrition plan as they do not know either the expected litter size or expected lambing date.

Lamb mortality on your farm

Prior to implementing a health plan to reduce lamb mortality you need to know how many lambs die and what are the causes.

Do you know the level of lamb mortality on your farm? Most probably you don't. Lamb mortality includes all lambs that die up to weaning including abortions.

All lambs that die should be recorded on a record sheet. Other information recorded should include date of death, age at death, litter size, symptoms/cause of death.

Having this information will enable the farmer to accurately quantify the level of lamb mortality on their farm and symptoms/causes of death.

Knowing this information the farmer will be informed if they have a lamb mortality issue, and the potential causes.

Then, with the help of his veterinary practitioner they can develop a flock health plan to reduce mortality in future lambing seasons and thus increase flock profitability.

Dr Tim Keady and Dr Alan Bohan are based at Teagasc's Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Athenry, Co Galway. For further information, see www.sheepnet.network

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

Nelly Buschke from Germany, Maria Rocadembosch from Catalonia and Rachel Shimko from California, USA, feeding lambs on John Fagan’s farm in Gartlandstown, Co Westmeath. They are working and living on the farm as as part of the World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) scheme.

John Fagan: The later lambing date is delivering results
Rachel Shimko

From LA to lambing in the Midlands
Sheep mart

Factories: Lamb prices still a long way short of 2018 figures
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Potential €35/head no-deal tariff sees Northern farmers cut sheep numbers
Spring lamb/hogget remained fixed at €5.00/kg plus bonuses

Factories: Lamb prices steady despite lower kill numbers
John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: You never stop learning in sheep farming
Henry Wals and Nicola Fetherstone, Teagasc with the six lambs and the mother who were born at the Teagasc centre in Athenry. Photo: Ray Ryan

VIDEO: Would ewe believe it? Sheep gives birth to sextuplet lambs...


Top Stories

Larry Goodman

Goodman's beef empire is at the heart of the Brexit storm but few would bet...
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Frosty start to April as temperatures plunge to -1C
Jack Macken spreads 9:7:25 fertilizer on winter barley on a farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Jack (25) farms beef and cerals in partnership with his brothers Robert and Eddie. Photo: Damien Eagers

Richard Hackett: 'We need to go back to the boring basics to boost our crop...
Stock Image.

Mary Kinston: Milk fat and protein at levels not seen for many years
Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers to get €13.50/hr for walks scheme labour
Newgrange in County Meath (Niall Carson/PA)

'One of the only ways I could build on my own land is to be working full-time...
Drilling rigs are tall vehicles so due care must be given to overhead power lines or low hanging trees

Farmers dig deep for water - Dairy expansion and drought drives...