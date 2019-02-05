Only 85pc of lambs are all lambs conceived are alive at weaning time. While it’s not possible to save every lamb, a few simple changes can go a long way to reduce lamb mortality on farm. Here are Teagasc's guidelines on how to best prevent lamb deaths:

Five ways to reduce lamb mortality this spring

Birth weight

Lambs that are too heavy or too light have higher mortality rates. The ideal birth weight of a lamb will vary by litter size and breed.

If birth weights are too high or too low for a significant proportion of the lambs, then pre-lambing nutrition needs to be changed.

According to Teagasc a singe born lamb should weigh in the region of 4.5-6.5kg, twin born 4.0-5.5kg and triplet born 3.5-4.5kg.

Infections

Lambs are born with virtually no immune system, which means they are vulnerable to picking up bugs.

Hygiene is very important around lambing time. Straw and lime must be provided for to ensure than pens are clean and disinfected.