Eamon O’Connell: Lameness in sheep is complicated – sadly, there is no silver bullet

“I’ve a few lame ewes, what will I give them?” This seems like a simple question and most farmers asking it of their vet are looking for a simple answer: the silver bullet — a simple and seemingly magical solution to a complicated problem.

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been asked about a certain antibiotic that a wise man recommended. His knowledge of sheep is so vast, ”he has forgotten more about sheep than you’ll ever remember”.

Unfortunately when it comes to lameness in sheep, there certainly is no silver bullet.

Lameness is a multi-factorial problem that requires a lot of work in finding out what is causing the problem, how to cure it and what to do to prevent it causing further issues.

At this time of year, it is particularly important to address lameness in the flock. We often see a dramatic increase in lameness, especially at lambing time.

Sheep housed for the winter are in much closer proximity to each other than normal. If the bedding gets dirty and wet, it can make for an ideal environment for the multiplication and transmission of bacteria that cause lameness.

Areas around water troughs and feed barriers are the highest risk.

Lame ewes are of particular concern. A lame ewe will have a reduced feed intake and will spend a lot of time lying down. Weight loss is inevitable.

Mortality

A lame ewe at lambing time is at a much greater risk of developing twin lamb disease, mastitis and mismothering of lambs. There is a much greater incidence of mortality in lambs born to lame ewes.

Something that is often overlooked is the risk to lambs of contracting contagious lameness from ewes. Think of the cost of economic loss associated with reduced live weight gain or even mortality in lambs.

There are a number of conditions that cause lameness.

Scald is the most basic form of lameness. It affects the area between the digits only. The skin between the digits will be inflamed and swollen but the ewe will only seem mildly lame when walking.

Scald will sometimes resolve spontaneously if the affected animal is moved to a clean, dry area. Antibiotic spray on a clean dry hoof usually cures the condition.

Footrot starts out as a scald but progresses to a much more aggressive condition. It starts off in between the two digits but it can spread all around the hoof. The horn can separate from the foot and in very severe cases, the horn capsule can detach.

If you suspect foot rot, ask your vet for advice. He/she may recommend an antibiotic injection and may also advise not to pare the foot as it could delay the healing process. Pain relief will speed up the healing process, along with making the ewe feel much better.

Sald and footrot are caused by the same bacteria, which can only survive in the environment for about 10 days, so a control programme is manageable. Isolate any affected animals and consider culling any repeat offenders.

For scald, routine flock footbathing helps. Keeping the bedding and feeding areas clean and dry is a must.

There is a successful vaccine available combat footrot. Footvax requires two shots to be administered 4-6 weeks apart and an annual booster thereafter. Pregnant ewes can be vaccinated, but not within four weeks of lambing, to avoid undue stress to a ewe that is heavy in lamb.

Abscesses

White line abscesses are very common and easy to diagnose. The affected ewe will become lame quite abruptly. The affected hoof will be quite swollen and sore to touch. Often, the abscess will burst and pus will be visible.

The abscess is usually caused by thorns or stones puncturing the hoof. The abscess then tracks upwards and eventually bursts out. Treatment involves relieving the abscess. If it has already burst, paring is not recommended.

Antibiotic treatment will be necessary along with pain relief.

Shelly hoof is a condition where the sole separates from the wall of the hoof, creating an empty pocket that can fill with grit and stones.

The lameness is usually mild. Careful paring of the hoof is needed to remove the loose horn.

Strawberry granuloma is a growth that resembles a strawberry, usually on tip of the toe. This is a nasty condition. It is very painful and will bleed when touched. The affected sheep will not put the affected foot to ground.

Vet Eamon O'Connell says dealing with lameness in sheep can require tough decisions

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vet Eamon O'Connell says dealing with lameness in sheep can require tough decisions

Pain relief is the first port of call but culling is often necessary as healing is usually quite poor. Attempted removal can cause a lot of bleeding and it will most likely regrow again.

CODD (contagious ovine digital dermatitis) is a very nasty condition. It starts off as ulcers at the coronary band and develops to involve the whole hoof. The horn capsule may fall off and hair loss above the hoof can be seen.

Definitely consult your vet if this condition is suspected, as treatment can vary and prevention requires vigilance to prevent spread.

Other less common causes of lameness include joint ill, orf, fractures, white muscle disease, tick pyaemia and white muscle disease.

Lameness can’t be cured with one ‘wonder shot’. If it sounds too good to be true, then it usually is.

As with all aspects of farming curing lameness in sheep requires hard work, attention to detail, following the right advice and making some tough decisions.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

