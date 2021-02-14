Eamon O’Connell: How to deal with common problems at lambing time

As I drove slowly through the snow last Thursday night, I realised that there are a lot worse calls to be going to than a ewe lambing.

Lambing pens are always dry, cozy and bedded down with lots of fresh straw.

The bleating of new-born lambs is a nice reminder that spring — and hopefully, good weather — is just around the corner.

The nicest thing of all is that, unlike a suckler cow calving, a ewe lambing is much less likely to try to put you in the nearest A&E when you come to her aid.

The market for ewes and lambs is buoyant. If ewes and lambs are more valuable, then, by default, we vets get to see more of them.

This spring, however, there are a few extra complicating factors that mean we are getting even more calls.

The quality of silage and hay is, in general, very good, particularly if it was saved last May.

This has led to many ewes being very much over-conditioned at lambing. Like their dairy and suckler cow counterparts, ewes need to be ‘fit, not fat’ at lambing time.

A fat ewe is much more likely to have difficulty lambing, particularly if she is carrying a single lamb.

The lamb will be larger than normal due the abundance of energy in the ewe’s diet.

The ewe herself will have laid down more fat, particularly around the pelvic area, narrowing the birth canal. A difficult lambing is sure to be the result.

When assisting a ewe lambing, particularly one that is over-conditioned, a gentle and careful approach is advised.

Use lots of lubrication and take your time. Identify whether you have a back or a front leg in your hand.

There is a colourful expression, ‘he doesn’t know his elbow from another rather obvious part of his anatomy’.

It might seem basic, but we get calls to lots of ewes lambing where the farmer is convinced that he just can’t find the head, only for us to put a hand in and explain that it’s difficult to find a head when you have two back legs in your hand.

Take a bit of time to follow one leg up to where it meets the body. Move across to find the other leg and feel gently down along that as well.

The key is that, on both legs, the same joints should knuckle in the same direction.

Don’t pull if there is any doubt as you may have the back leg of one lamb and the front leg of another one.

Another relatively common condition we see in ewes lambing is ringwomb. This occurs when the ewe’s cervix fails to fully dilate after the ewe has been trying to lamb for a number of hours.

You will feel a strong, tight, circular band of tissue just inside the vagina. Sometimes, you may be able to get a few fingers through.

If you suspect ringwomb, it is advised to call your vet. In the case of a true ringwomb, a caesarian is the only option.

Some partial ringwombs can be gently and carefully manually opened but this should only be attempted by a vet as, a uterine tear could easily occur.

Vaginal prolapses are particularly common this year, again mainly in over-conditioned ewes. Most people are all too familiar with these and how to put on a harness to stop the ewe forcing.

However, it is worth contacting your vet if the ewe continues to force even after the harness is on. Pain relief, an epidural and even a stitch may be needed to make the ewe more comfortable.

Stitching involves placing a purse-string suture around the vagina. Don’t forget to cut the stitch when the ewe begins to lamb, to avoid disastrous consequences.

We are seeing a lot of cases of twin lamb disease this year, particularly in over-conditioned ewes.

This is a metabolic disease where a ewe starts to burn her own fat to produce energy. The liver attempts to process this extra fat but it can’t do it properly and a byproduct called ketones are produced.

Some people can smell this as a ‘sweetness’ on the ewe’s breath or urine. A blood sample can be quickly analysed to confirm.

The ewe becomes depressed, off her feed and often won’t be able to stand.

If you have a ewe with suspect twin lamb disease, talk to your vet immediately. Oral supplementation with propylene glycol will be needed and possibly other supportive treatment.

A plan should be then put in place to prevent any more cases occurring.

Twin lamb disease is complicated in that ewes that are too thin can also suffer from it, as well as ewes that are sick for other reasons such as mastitis or lameness.

Get your vet to help you formulate a prevention plan specific to your flock.

When I arrived at my call last Thursday, I proceeded to examine the ewe and was greeted with what can only be described as a tangled web of legs.

After much careful sorting, I delivered a small, but very much alive, lamb. To cut a long story short, in the end, we had four live lambs on the ground. I was delighted with myself, revelling in the great work I had just done.

My bubble was soon burst however, when the farmer almost wailed “Four!! Where am I supposed to put four?”

With the wind firmly taken out of my sails, I could only reply: “Well, I don’t mind where you put them, but all I know is I can’t put them back in.”

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary