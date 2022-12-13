Eamon O’Connell: How coarse feed or a dosing gun can spell the end for healthy sheep

We dug out the Christmas decorations for our veterinary clinic last Thursday, complete with nativity set.

As I unwrapped the donkey, the sheep and the cows, I started to think about the fact that the majority of the calls we do are to sick cows. We see a lot less sick sheep here by comparison.

This is partly due to the fact we haven’t nearly as many sheep in this part of the country as cows, but it could also be due to the possibly more accurate view of a former boss of mine — a sick sheep is a dead sheep.

His opinion was formed by his experience treating ewes and lambs, who often were too far gone in their varying disease processes for any treatment to save them.

We now often get called to hypothesise on the cause of death of a ewe or lamb, rather than get a chance to treat it. Sheep are very good at hiding the fact they’re sick, so they often present as ‘suddenly’ very sick or, even more suddenly, very dead.

This week, we have seen a few such instances. I got a call from a very good farmer who was disgusted that he had found a pedigree Texel ram lamb dead in the field.

The nine-month-old lamb had seemed to be in good form up to the day before, so the scene he was presented with when he arrived to the paddock with meal was not one he was expecting. As with any case like this, my advice was to bring the lamb to the closest regional veterinary laboratory for a full post-mortem.

The vet labs provide an absolutely brilliant service, particularly when it comes to post-mortems. In the case of this particular lamb, the results came back extremely quickly. The lamb arrived in the lab at 11am and we had a diagnosis on the same afternoon.

We were informed that the condition the lamb succumbed to was “Texel throat”. This is the colloquial term for laryngeal chondritis — a bacterial infection of the larynx (throat area) characterised by swelling, abscess formation and ultimately blockage of the air inlet, causing suffocation and death.

The Texel breed seem to be more likely than other breeds to develop this condition. This is thought to be due to their short head and neck, which affects the anatomy of the area around the larynx.

The area must originally become irritated for the condition to develop, so a rough diet or earlier pneumonia can start off the condition. It can sometimes be traced back a week or two earlier to dosing, where someone being a little too rough with a dosing gun injures the back of the lamb’s throat.

Early diagnosis of this condition can allow time for treatment, but in Texels in particular, success can be rare due to the infection becoming ‘bedded in’ and hard to penetrate with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication. As I said earlier, however, more often than not, we only get to see these conditions when presented with a dead lamb.

It’s always worth having a look at the diet just in case there’s a lot of coarse, rough feed in it that may cause irritation to the throat. An interesting case, but unfortunately, a dead lamb nevertheless.

We are, thankfully, getting to keep some of the sheep we see alive, thanks in no small part to the increased emphasis being placed on responsible use of anti-parasite medication.

Resistance to wormers has been an issue in sheep flocks for a long time, but it has been, by and large, given the ostrich treatment — head in the sand and hope the problem goes away.

But it hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, it’s gotten a lot worse. We had a farmer bring us in a few faecal samples last week from a group of lambs that just “weren’t thriving”.

They had gotten a white dose a few times, as well as various other drenches and injections at varying times in the recent past. When we ran the samples in our in-house faecal sample analyser, the results were striking, but sadly unsurprising.

The average worm count of the group was 5,000 EPG. EPG stands for eggs per gram of faeces. It is exactly what it sounds — how many worm eggs there are in each gram of faecal material. 500 EPG is usually the cut-off for when worm dosing gets recommended, so these lambs had 10 times the recommended level of worms.

The problem on this farm is that we had no idea which class of wormer wasn’t working properly as, literally, the kitchen sink had been thrown at these lambs.

So we decided to carry out a faecal egg reduction test on each one of the three different classes of wormers. We separated the lambs into three groups.

We took samples from 10 lambs in each group and then dosed each group with the designated wormer. We then came back to each group (on different days depending on which dose was used) and took samples from the same lambs again.

The reduction in the number of worm eggs per gram will tell us if the dose is either fully effective, partially effective or not effective at all.

Thankfully, in this case, we found that the third group of wormers (which ivermectins are a part of) were still fully effective. The other two groups were not effective at all. We will work very closely with this farmer from now on regarding dosing because resistance to all groups of wormers is just around the corner if any mistakes are made.

We are starting to see some positive fluke samples coming in of late too, which is worth keeping in mind, particularly for early lambing ewes, who will be under enough stress without adding fluke into the mix.

I won’t get started on the nativity donkey. The fact that mine recently ate some more recently planted hedging means she’s in the bad books, at least for a while.

​Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.