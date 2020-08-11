Decisions made now can shape your flock for generations

The breeding season is upon us, and preparation for it is very important.

Decisions made at breeding time will determine the performance of the flock for perhaps generations.

Selecting replacement rams and ewes is the foundation of any flock. This time of year is very busy for our farm as we produce breeding stock for the upcoming sales - rams and breeding ewe lambs (Bluefaced Leicester and Lanark), as well Mule ewe lambs which are sold over three sales in Ballinrobe starting on August 22.

Selection of our flock replacements has already begun, with the Lanark-type blackface ewe lambs selected and separated for retention on the farm.

Our selection this year was aided by performance recording. We used the information gathered throughout the year in terms of ewes' mothering ability, milkiness, hardiness and growth rates, along with what we deem desirable physically in replacement ewes - traits such as good mouths, standing well on their feet, tight fleece.

I'm quite happy with this year's crop of lambs - a new ram was used, and so far so good.

The replacement ewe hoggets will get their enzootic abortion vaccine this week. We vaccinate all incoming breeding sheep as a precaution. This must be done a minimum of four weeks before breeding begins.

These ewe hoggets are now getting good-quality grass to help build them up for the breeding season in a few months' time.

The pedigree Bluefaced Leicester ewe lambs are in over-supply on the farm this year - we have a lot more ewe lambs than ram lambs. In a few weeks' time we will select our replacements and will have a few for sale later in the year.

The breeding ewes have all been dried off and have been getting a tighter run of grass for the past few weeks. These will gradually get built up over the next few months in preparation for the breeding season.

We will go through all the ewes once again to see did we leave any behind us for culling. We will check for any cases of mastitis, and repeat offenders with lameness will also be considered for culling.

Ewes will be plunge-dipped and dosed, and given minerals before and during. We find on deficient ground that this helps the ewes, and it is also part of our sheep welfare scheme requirements.

The Bluefaced Leicester ewes are already on quality grass and further on in preparation for breeding as these will lamb in February/early March.

Having rams in good health and good working order is also essential.

Rams will be given some meal in the lead-up to breeding to ensure they have some extra body reserves to keep them lively and healthy during the season, when they don't have much time for eating as they search through ewes and tip ewes.

All the rams get a once-over to check feet, teeth and other issues. I have a ram that didn't work 100pc last year and was sub-fertile - he will be fertility tested to check how he is for the coming year.

I always try to have an extra ram or two spare around the farm in case a ram gets sick or hurt and becomes infertile.

