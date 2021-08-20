Farming

Farming

BETTER Sheep Programme: Divide and conquer – the benefits of separating your flock into groups

Peadar Kearney splits his ram lambs, with a heavier ‘finishing group’ getting supplemented and the rest left on grass

Attention to detail: Peadar Kearney operates a high-output, mid-season system near Louth village Expand
Lamb performance

Ciaran Lynch and Hugh Rooney

Peadar Kearney runs a closed flock of 300 cross-bred ewes plus replacements near Louth village.

A long-time participant in the Teagasc BETTER Farm programme, he operates a high-output, mid-season system with ewes lambing in early March.

The farm consists of 27ha of free-draining ground split into two grazing blocks: the home block of 10.5ha and an outfarm of 16.5ha 2km away near the Louth-Monaghan border.

