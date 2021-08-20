Peadar Kearney runs a closed flock of 300 cross-bred ewes plus replacements near Louth village.

A long-time participant in the Teagasc BETTER Farm programme, he operates a high-output, mid-season system with ewes lambing in early March.

The farm consists of 27ha of free-draining ground split into two grazing blocks: the home block of 10.5ha and an outfarm of 16.5ha 2km away near the Louth-Monaghan border.

Moving stock between them on a regular basis is difficult, so Peadar has separate groups of ewes and lambs from turnout onward.

The only stock that move between the blocks pre-weaning to balance out supply and demand is in the form of the replacement hoggets that are run dry during the first year.

To manage this high-stocked operation Peadar has invested in grazing infrastructure over the years.

The farm is currently split into 14 permeant divisions with an average paddock size just shy of 2ha. For a large part of the year these paddocks are further sub-divided using temporary fencing in the form of three strands of poly-wire or flexi-net from early April.

This may seem laborious, but it gives Peadar greater control, allowing him to better manage supply and increasing grass production and reducing residency periods. This has a positive effect on lamb performance.

Peadar is firm believer in measuring and managing performance. All lambs on the farm are EID-tagged, and Peadar is also a participant in the OviData project with Sheep Ireland.

Peadar’s attention to detail was reflected in this year’s lamb crop — see the table below.

The single, twin and triplet (reared as twins) lambs were on or close to the targets for the system. By weaning (in late June), 31 of these lambs were drafted for sale through the Monaghan lamb producer group, which Peadar is a long-term member of.

His aim is to produce a 20kg lamb carcass during the early part of the grazing season, increasing as it progresses.

Once weaned Peadar leaves the lambs in their groups for a week to settle in before splitting the males and females.

The male lambs are split into two groups: those over 35kg are drafted into a ‘finishing group’ that is supplemented, and those under are left grow on at grass.

A finishing group of 107 ram lambs was grazed on the home block, followed by the dry hoggets.

These lambs are supplemented with concentrate at a rate of 400-500g, fed once a day in troughs.

Supplementing a smaller number for a shorter period helps reduce the overall concentrate bill while maintaining performance, ensuring regular drafting.

By the end of July, over 40 were sold from this group, with the others due to follow by mid-August.

The idea with the second group of ram lambs is that they grow on as cheaply as possible. They will be drafted into the finishing group once they reach 38kg.

The entry requirement for this group rises in line with increases in drafting weight ie, within 7-10kg of finish.

The ewe lambs are managed as one grazing group on the outfarm up until early August. Peadar then splits off the replacement ewe lambs from the main batch. He also drafts off the lightest ewe lambs, generally 25 to 30 lambs each year, and grazes these alongside his replacements.

Over the past number of years Peadar has run these light ewe lambs on for the winter, finishing them the following spring as hoggets.

This approach suits his system and has benefits for cash flow in spring, which like most sheep farms is generally a period of limited sales.

It has also provided a more suitable market for these lower-performing lambs as they grow on and sell at a higher price in spring. This better covers the cost of more intensive finishing in the final stages.

The remaining ewe lambs are managed as one bunch, Peadar sells a proportion of these at home in August for breeding to repeat customers, with any unsold lambs finished by October.

Peadar will also be looking at purchases as he has to replenish his ram team for this autumn, with a number of new terminal sires needed this year. He hopes to get these bought in early to quarantine treat them and give them time to acclimatise to the new surroundings.

Another vital part of the autumn preparation is building grass covers in August.

The grazing ground will receive a split application of protected urea this month to boost supplies as he begins to set up his autumn grazing rotation.

Peadar is aiming to have 25 days’ grass ahead of the flock by the start of September.

Ciaran Lynch is a sheep specialist and Hugh Rooney is a drystock advisor, both for Teagasc