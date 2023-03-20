Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

An overall figure of 1.30 lambs per ewe put to the ram is not what these brothers wanted – so what went wrong?

Low ewe BCS at mating and an infertile ram are among the likely causes – and the Sheils are trying to put things right

Out and about: Tim and Richard Sheil in a section of fodder rape being grazed by ewe lambs Expand
Lambs being supplemented with concentrates while grazing the catch crop Expand

Close

Out and about: Tim and Richard Sheil in a section of fodder rape being grazed by ewe lambs

Out and about: Tim and Richard Sheil in a section of fodder rape being grazed by ewe lambs

Lambs being supplemented with concentrates while grazing the catch crop

Lambs being supplemented with concentrates while grazing the catch crop

/

Out and about: Tim and Richard Sheil in a section of fodder rape being grazed by ewe lambs

James Doran

Tim and Richard Sheil’s farm on the Wexford-Carlow border suffered badly from the ‘green drought’ common in the south-east last year, with grass growth rates falling to extremely low levels in July and August.

This affected their ability to build grass covers for autumn grazing and flush ewes prior to going to the ram.

Most Watched

Privacy