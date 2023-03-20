An overall figure of 1.30 lambs per ewe put to the ram is not what these brothers wanted – so what went wrong?

Tim and Richard Sheil’s farm on the Wexford-Carlow border suffered badly from the ‘green drought’ common in the south-east last year, with grass growth rates falling to extremely low levels in July and August.

This affected their ability to build grass covers for autumn grazing and flush ewes prior to going to the ram.

Forage was supplemented to the ewes in the form of 80 bales of hay which had been retained as a buffer from the previous winter.

It was a difficult time on the farm as both lambs destined for finishing and ewes going to the ram were deemed to be priority groups for grass.

While trying to hold up ewes with hay in fields and hoping that growth would rebound and allow vacant fields to recover, inevitably ewe condition suffered and was not optimum at mating time.

40ac of catch crop were sown after the winter barley harvest, consisting of a mixture of gorilla fodder rape and samson stubble turnip sown at a rate of 5kg/ha (2kg/ac).

As this was a larger area than normally established with catch crop, and given the reasonably good soil indexes on the tillage fields, the decision was made not to use a huge fertiliser input.

Protected urea was spread on the crop around a week after emergence at a rate ¾ of a bag per acre (35 units of nitrogen). The crop also received a graminicide spray (falcon) to inhibit the growth of any volunteer cereals and boron.

While previous crops measured at over 4tDM/ha on the farm, Tim and Richard are happy with this year’s yield of 2.5tDM/ha, considering the much lower fertiliser input and larger area established.

With ewes not due to start lambing until the first week of April, two weeks later than normal, scanning wasn’t carried out until the first week of February at about 85 days of pregnancy.

Scanning results were very disappointing, with an overall scan result of just 1.30 lambs per ewe put to the ram; 248 ewes were scanned, with eight trebles, 91 doubles, 117 singles and 32 barren ewes (13pc).

The scanning rate was expected to be lower this year than their five-year average of 1.75 due to inadequate ewe body condition as a result of poor grass supply.

It is also now strongly suspected that one of the breeding rams had a fertility issue at mating time.

Lambing dates were purposely delayed by two weeks in an effort to allow ewes recover some body condition prior to mating time, but the ram proving infertile in a single-sire mating scenario has really hampered progress on the farm as the typical barren rates would be 3-4pc.

Although ewes would usually all be housed around December 1, the recent good weather has allowed a large proportion to be out-wintered on forage rape crops, which would never be the case.

Ewes were assessed for body condition and any with BCS under 3 have been housed since January 15. They will be removed from the catch crops five weeks prior to lambing.

Last year’s lambs continue to graze other areas of catch crop, with 101 ram lambs and 107 ewe lambs all getting concentrate supplementation of 0.4kg/hd/day, with typical live weight gains of 180-200g/hd/day being achieved or 1.5kg/hd/week.

The lambs’ performance at grass suffered last July/August due to drought — hence the large carryover of lambs into the new year.

Also, issues remain on the farm around anthelminthic resistance. Tim and Richard know that Cydectin is the only worm dose working effectively on their farm, but they must be wary of not running in to resistance issues with this in the future.

They are conscious of not dosing mature ewes for worms, only using white drenches for the treatment of nematodirus worms in spring, quarantine dosing any sheep purchased onto the farm (typically rams) and routine faecal samples to determine lamb worm burdens throughout the grazing season.

Also, to combat what appears to be higher incidences of poor grass growth due to mini drought events particularly in the south-east, the Sheils are planning to sow a crop of typhon which will accommodate weaned lambs in July.

This will help to safeguard lamb performance post-weaning with a crop that will be more resilient in drought conditions due to its longer tap root.

It will also help with worm counts, as such crops if established properly will have little to no worm burdens.

On the tillage front, Tim and Richard were quite happy with the yields of their spring beans (2.7t/ac) and spring oats (3.0t/ac), but the winter barley was a bit disappointing at 3.2t/ac due to an issue with BYDV.

Since then 50ac of winter barley was sown in October and 20ac of winter oilseed rape in September.

The plan this spring will be to maintain 30ac of spring barley and the remainder of the spring tillage land will be dedicated to spring beans to help reduce chemical fertiliser inputs and maximise on protein aid subsidies.

With lambing starting in the first week of April, the focus now turns to preparing housing facilities and lambing pens for that and getting ewes onto their relevant pre-lambing nutrition diets. ​

James Doran is a Teagasc drystock advisor based in Enniscorthy