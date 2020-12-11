Farming

10 tips for new entrants to sheep farming

With profits soaring in the sheep sector and further lamb price rises forecast, it’s a good time to switch. But there are pitfalls, and it pays to be well informed, so make sure you follow this advice before you make the leap to sheep

Foundation stone: Getting the correct foundation stock for your farm is paramount Expand

Tom Coll

In the past year there has been an estimated 43pc increase in gross margin and a 191pc increase in net margins on sheep farms, largely as a result of a 9pc increase in average lamb price in 2020.

The Teagasc outlook for the sector is again positive, forecasting a further 23pc increase in net margin/ha for 2021.

The future profitability potential for the sector may encourage new entrants to sheep farming, or flock expansion for those taking over the family farm.

