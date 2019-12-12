A silage test is the best money you will spend on feeding

By shortening the winter housing period, the workload associated with feeding and bedding has also been reduced. However, it is important that we pay attention to ewe condition and litter size. When scanning takes place on December 27 the ewes carrying triplets and above will be housed shortly afterwards, and we will begin a concentrate supplementation programme with these ewes. So we do not treat all ewes the same, and I think this is very important. No matter what you are dealing with in life, a 'one-size-fits-all' approach rarely works.

The ewes will then move on to forage crops, with housing occurring in January. For years we had carried out mid-pregnancy shearing but over the last couple of years we have moved away from this practice. When we were conducting winter shearing it was working very well for us, and the benefits are widely known at this stage. However, as we moved to reduce the housing period for our ewes during pregnancy, it was not possible to continue the practice of mid-pregnancy shearing as the ewes would not have sufficient wool cover when turned back out to grass in the spring.

Ewes are grazing multispecies swards now. These swards were established during the year, and are intended for cattle grazing, but as weather conditions have been so poor of late, it was not possible to graze them off with the cattle. So, the cattle were housed, and the sheep are now being used to remove some of the heavier covers so these are not carried over the winter months.

Silage test results came back this week and overall the results are good. Of the four pits of silage, representing first, second and third cut metabolisable energy value ranges from 9.8 to 11.0 MJ per kg DM. Crude protein levels range from 14.5pc to 16.7 pc, and dry matter digestibility ranges from 64pc to 78pc.

In all cases the lowest value is for the third-cut silage. Sheep, by their nature are not as good at digesting poor quality forages as cattle, so where there is an option the poorer quality forages should be fed to cattle and the higher quality forages fed to sheep. If feeding a poor-quality forage to sheep is unavoidable, or where you have differing quality forages on your farm, the poorer quality forage should be fed earlier in the pregnancy, and not during the final six weeks if possible.

As pregnancy progresses the space in the rumen is restricted by the developing foetuses, meaning there is less room for feed in the rumen.

The anima can compensate for this to some extent by speeding up the passage rate of feed through the digestive system.

Priority

However, with poorer quality forages there is less opportunity to accelerate the passage rate of food, and any acceleration of this passage rate has a much larger impact in terms of reducing the feeding value of that food. So maximising the quality of forage in late pregnancy is a priority. And where forage quality is poor, we must increase the level of supplementation offered to the ewes.

This brings me back to a drum I am continually beating, and that is the importance of testing your silage or hay or haylage. Any time I mention this I am met with a myriad of reasons/excuses why it is not done or why it can't be done.

Without a forage test, we are guessing as to quality. And we are guessing as to the quantity of supplementation required. A silage test is the best money you will spend for any feeding programme.

Once the quality of the forage is known a proper feeding programme can be put in place, and this will continue to pay back, long after the ewes have lambed.

