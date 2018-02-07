A good dosing can boost survival rates and lamb vigour

Now that we are only five weeks away from lambing, the focus is on the end game. Now all the twin ewes are on .5kg of meal per day and those carrying triplets receive .75kg. We are feeding those with triplets twice a day.

When the quantity of meal goes over .5kg we split into two feeds per day. It is more work but we get to see that they are all eating and healthy. Any slow or shy feeders can be picked off and put together in the one pen.

We are feeding a loose mixed ration made up of 50pc whole oats, 20pc rolled barley, 15pc pulp nuts, 13pc soya bean meal and a bag of minerals. This gives us a ration with 15pc crude protein. We will push this up to 19pc for the last three weeks before lambing by increasing the amount of soya bean meal. We will start to feed the singles after another week.

All ewes are getting very good silage. I have noticed that when the bale is well chopped they eat more. Any bales that show any signs of mould are fed to the cows. Our next job is to vaccinate all ewes with Covexin 10. This will be done next week.