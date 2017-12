The cold weather of last week has pretty much shut down grass growth on the sheep grazing platform, which is now entirely closed in preparation for spring turnout. The ewes are grazing Redstart set after whole-crop silage was harvested. This is a high energy, high protein crop and careful management is required to prevent the ewes becoming too fat when they are grazing this crop.

Research, dating back decades, shows that when ewes become over fat during mid-pregnancy, their ability to consume feed during late pregnancy is reduced, resulting in issues such as twin lamb disease, birth of small lambs, reduced milk production and an increased risk of prolapse. All of these are problems which need to be avoided or at least minimised as much as possible.

The ewe lambs are grazing a rye-grass red clover mix at the moment and are averaging 56kg live weight, with the heaviest of these lambs up at 66kg. The last batch of lambs slaughtered off the Redstart killed out at 47pc after achieving a growth rate of just under 250 grams per day. These lambs graded well with the majority grading U plus a handful of E grades. There are 18 lambs remaining on the farm at the moment and hopefully these will all be gone before Christmas.

Where a crop such as Redstart fits into your system, it provides an excellent feed resource for finishing lambs at a time of year when the feed value of grass has declined. Ewes will be scanned on December 28 and housed in early January.