€15m in advance payments issue under Sheep Welfare Scheme

Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, today announced the commencement of advance payments under year 3 of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The Minister confirmed the rate for the advance payment was again set at 85%. The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

Minister Creed stated, “I am happy to confirm that a total of €15 million is today issuing to some 18,500 farmers participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general.”

The Minister added “The scheme was introduced in order to further support the sustainability of the sheep sector and delivers on the commitment in the Programme for Partnership Government in this regard.”

Minister Creed urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment. The Minister concluded:

“The fourth year of the Scheme will be opening in the new year and my Department will be in contact with farmers shortly to advise them of this. At that stage, there will also be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme.”

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Sheep

Blackface sheep in Co Mayo.

What steps to take to combat lameness caused by wet conditions
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Could lamb supplies finally be tightening?

John Fagan: My lambs are thriving - I wish I could say same for prices
File photo

John Large: The current sums on sheep production just don't add up
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories placing false ceiling on lamb price, claim hill farmers
Photo Brian Farrell

'Factories 'cleaning' out sheep farmers'
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

Tom Staunton: Wet weather woes mean we are facing into a challenging winter


Top Stories

Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland

Government publishes plan to tackle agriculture emissions
Fianna Fail's Charlie McConalogue.

'Spin over substance' - FF hits out at delay of report into beef trade deal
ATVs do not have a roll bar to protect the driver's head or neck when they overturn, leading to a huge number of serious accidents and fatalities

Driving the ATV safety message home
Laid out in 14 fields and a haggard, the land, while mainly in grass, is also suitable for tillage. 

Residential farm on 73ac in West Cork for €900,000

Jim O'Brien: Showing what can be done: an ordinary rural community doing...
l-r John Maughan, Dennis McGinley and Luke Connors

Gang of Irish con-artists have been jailed after swindling £1.2 million from...
Focus: Clodagh Donnelly, Maia Dunphy, Paul Cunningham, Phillip Boucher-Hayes, Roz Purcell, Eoin Larkin and Tara Stewart take a closer look at climate change. Photo by Andres Poveda

John Boland’s week in TV: ‘There’s no stopping RTE when it sanctimoniously...