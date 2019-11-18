€15m in advance payments issue under Sheep Welfare Scheme

The Minister confirmed the rate for the advance payment was again set at 85%. The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

Minister Creed stated, “I am happy to confirm that a total of €15 million is today issuing to some 18,500 farmers participating in the Sheep Welfare Scheme, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general.”

The Minister added “The scheme was introduced in order to further support the sustainability of the sheep sector and delivers on the commitment in the Programme for Partnership Government in this regard.”