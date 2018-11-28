Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 28 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

€15m advance payments under year two of Sheep Welfare Scheme

Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Advance payments of €15m of the Sheep Welfare Scheme are being paid to farmers this week.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, announced that advance payments under year 2 Sheep Welfare Scheme have commenced on time this week to all eligible farmers. 

The Minister confirmed the rate for the advance payment was again set at 85pc. 

The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

Minister Creed indicated that a total of €15.1m is now issuing to some 18,600 farmers, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general.

Minister Creed urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment.

The Minister concluded that year three of the Scheme will be opening in the coming weeks and his Department will be in contact with farmers shortly to advise them of this. 

"At that stage, there will also be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme.”

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Sheep

John Heslin MSD, Liam Egan Mullinahone Co-op (joint sponsor), Jan Jensma Irish Grassland Association (IGA) president, John Large host farmer and Jack O'Connor (MSD) joint sponsor, at the IGA sheep event on the large farm at Gortnahoe, Co Tipperary

Lambs will be playing catch up on their weight gain targets

'Factories are putting boot into farmers' - Lamb prices slashed by up to €12/hd
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 196 Weight 46.5K Quantity 11 Type Lambs Price €142 Photo Brian Farrell

Anger over ridiculously low lamb weight limits being imposed by...
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

'We are on target for a first cut of silage in early June'
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Filer Photo Brian Farrell

Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
Stock image

Department deny EID move is linked to food safety audit


Top Stories

Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Ann Fitzgerald: The IFA cannot afford to dismiss the new Beef Plan Movement

Factories: Good news for sheep farmers as prices rise by up to 10c/kg
A farmer harvests a sugar beet field in Puits-la-Vallee, northern France, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier -/File Photo

EU sugar output could drop further as growers turn away from beet
LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border

UK competition authorities to probe Lakeland/LacPatrick merger
Stock Image: PA

The Certainty of Fluke? - Now is the time to implement a dosing plan on...

New Johne's programme launched with financial support for four years
Wild: Walkers on the harbour in Howth, Co Dublin. Photos: Colin Keegan/Collins Live

Storm Diana: ESB working to restore power to 19,000 customers as...