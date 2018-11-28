€15m advance payments under year two of Sheep Welfare Scheme

Advance payments of €15m of the Sheep Welfare Scheme are being paid to farmers this week.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, announced that advance payments under year 2 Sheep Welfare Scheme have commenced on time this week to all eligible farmers.

The Minister confirmed the rate for the advance payment was again set at 85pc.

The Scheme is co-funded by the European Union as part of Ireland’s Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

Minister Creed indicated that a total of €15.1m is now issuing to some 18,600 farmers, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers and the sheep sector in general.

Minister Creed urged any farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment.

The Minister concluded that year three of the Scheme will be opening in the coming weeks and his Department will be in contact with farmers shortly to advise them of this.

"At that stage, there will also be an opportunity for new entrants to the sector to join the scheme.”