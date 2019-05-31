'Shearing on a day-to-day basis is a tough business and it's hard to get young people involved, but it is great that these championships are so popular," says Jim O'Dwyer of the All-Ireland Sheep Shearing Championships, which took place in Cashel last weekend.

'Shearing on a day-to-day basis is a tough business and it's hard to get young people involved, but it is great that these championships are so popular," says Jim O'Dwyer of the All-Ireland Sheep Shearing Championships, which took place in Cashel last weekend.

'Shearing is a dying trade - it's getting harder to find young people to do it'

A member of the 20-man organising committee, Jim and his team were expecting 3,000 people to descend on the Cashel Rugby Club over the two days.

"It's great for the town as it brings in tourism, plus we were delighted to be hosting the event as it didn't take place last year due to lack of a venue."

Even though Jim is a sheep farmer himself, it was thanks to his four sons - twins Conor and Kieran (13), Aidan (10) and Brian (8) - that he got involved in the running of this year's championships.

"They are all involved in rugby so I was in the middle of it," he said. Thanks to a healthy membership - with many of those from farming backgrounds - it proved a perfect venue with access to volunteers. Former Irish international Denis Leamy is head coach, leading them to numerous wins in recent years.

The logistics of running an event of such magnitude can be hugely time-consuming, but Jim says that everyone gave their fair share of time in recent weeks in between work commitments.

Jim and his sons Brian and Aidan

"We have a sheep committee of about 10 and some 20 members in total."

Jim and his wife Eithne run a sheep and beef farm on 230ac outside the town of Cashel. A commerce graduate, he returned home to run the family business when his father retired some 12 years ago.