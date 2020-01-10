Setting the pace for 2020 - five tractors set to be market leaders this year

They want to buy from a reliable local tractor dealer if possible and receive the warranty and after-sales back-up benefits that come with that.

The average beef or dairy farmer here still wants a four cylinder tractor within the 100-130hp bracket that is capable of performing well with a front loader, has a decent level of specification (but is not too tech heavy), and a reliable engine and transmission.

It is too early yet to tell whether pressures in the beef industry will feed into reduced tractor sales, but it will surely have some sort of impact.

The budget for these types of tractors tends to be €55k-€70k, so it is a major investment. To kick off the new year, we take a look at five of the most popular tractors that will hit Irish farms in 2020.

Derek Casey looks at five tractors set to be market leaders this year:

New Holland takes Dynamic approach with T5

New Hollands T5 Dynamic Command features a single piece front screen for good visibility all round.

New Holland has extended its popular T5 tractor range with the new Dynamic Command models.

This is a very manoeuvrable tractor that will reliably deliver productivity in mixed and dairy farms where loader work and transport are key aspects of daily operations, as well as high-PTO work, such as mowing, baling, light tillage and ground preparation.

Sean Lennon, Head of New Holland Tractor Product Management, explains: "The T5 Series is a supremely versatile tractor ideal for livestock, dairy and mixed farming. We have been extending the range to enable our customers to find the tractor that perfectly matches their requirements, and today they can choose from three different transmissions: Electro Command, Auto Command continuously variable transmission, and now also the Dynamic Command."

The 24x24 Dynamic Command eight-step semi-powershift transmission is designed for efficiency. It offers a wide range of speeds within the series, which correspond to those most frequently used when conducting in-field or on-road activities.

This feature enables the operator to match the speed of the tractor to the job with precision, without changing the range, resulting in greater productivity. Dedicated clutches for forward and reverse ensure a controlled power shuttle, even on steep gradients. The T5 Dynamic Command features the proven NEF four-cylinder 4.5 litre engine developed by FPT Industrial, which reaches up to 140hp. Just 2,695mm tall, with a 2,490mm wheelbase and a tight turning angle of 550°, it is extremely agile and manoeuvrable - a definite asset when working in the yard or conducting loader work on a dairy farm.

The stockman spec offering features a quiet Horizon cab, which New Holland says offers the best operator environment in its class. A single-piece front screen and ample glazed areas deliver good visibility all round and, indeed, up to a raised bucket - handy for loader work.

Massey Ferguson revamps its range of durable all-rounders

The exterior of the MF 5700 M Series has received a facelift thanks to a new grille and headlights set into the sharply sloping bonnet.

Massey Ferguson has launched the new MF 5700 M series of tractors. The launch also allows the company to introduce a new naming convention for its tractors with the M suffix on the new models standing for 'Medium Specifications' and the S suffix standing for High Specifications.

All five of the new M models feature AGCO Power four-cylinder engines at various power levels that stand up to Stage V emissions standards thanks to a maintenance-free All-in-One system with built-in soot catalyst.

The M range is expected to do very well with Irish farmers as it includes the 95hp MF 5709 M, 105hp MF 5710 M, 115hp MF 5711 M, 125hp MF 5712 M, and the 135hp MF 5713 M.

Massey Ferguson has made its Dyna-4 transmission standard on the MF 5709 M, while the other four models all come standard with a 12x12 gearbox. Available as an option for MF 5710 and MF 5711 M models, the Dyna-4 transmission features 16 forward and 16 reverse speeds in addition to four powershift speeds available in four ranges, all of which the operator controls with a Power Control Lever on the left of the steering wheel or a T-lever to the right.

There is also an option to add an AutoDrive feature that allows for automatic shifting in Power and Eco modes.

Claas target stockmen with upgraded Arion 400s

View from the driver's seat when doing loader work with the Claas Arion 400 range.

The main addition to the Claas tractor range suitable for stockmen is an updated version of the 90hp to 140hp Arion 400 line.

There's good news for dairy and livestock farmers in that the Arion can now be specified with features previously only available on higher powered six cylinder tractors. This means features such as the 6x6 Hexashift transmission, which includes a full automatic option, headland management control and telematics are now within reach for a new branch of customers.

Also now available on the Arion 400 is cab suspension based on the system used on larger Arions and comprising silent rubber blocs at the front and suspension units at the back, plus an anti-sway bar.

For simple yard or field work without a front loader, the new series has been expanded to include an "easy-to-operate" entry-level version - without the multi-function control lever.

The Arion 400 features dynamic steering with three modes allowing the steering to be adapted to individual tasks.

In addition to the established cab options, all new Arion 400 models - right up to the 140hp version - are now available in a low-roof version that Claas says leaves the tractors 14cm lower than the standard versions.

In addition, all new models can be optionally fitted with a transparent sunroof, which is available for all high and low-roof cabs. As well as the 16F 16R Quadrishift transmission, Hexashift is available as a second transmission option for new Arion 430-460 models.

For specialist work, Arion 400 tractors can also be equipped with a ground-speed PTO.

Landini shifts to more driver-friendly transmission

; Inside the light and airy cab of the Landini 6-C Series V-Shift tractors; the touch screen display is used to set-up transmission functions and electronic spool valves when fitted.

A new Landini tractor that brings benefits of a stepless CVT transmission lower down the horsepower scale made its first appearance in Ireland late last year.

The Landini 6-145C V-Shift is a variant of the popular 6C Series, previously only available with semi-powershift transmissions; the new V-Shift transmission provides driving ease in the yard with a loader, in the field with an implement or on the road with a trailer, spreader or tanker.

The Landini 6C V-Shift is powered by a 4.5-litre Euro Stage IV engine from FPT Industrial with power outputs of 114hp, 121hp and 130hp. Dual Power automatically engages when using mobile pto-driven equipment and travelling on the road to boost those outputs to 121hp, 133hp and 140hp.

"On the road, driving a Landini 6C Series V-Shift tractor is as easy as driving an automatic car," says Will Doyle, Landini Sales Manager in Ireland.

"Simply engage 'forwards' using the shuttle and use the accelerator pedal to regulate your speed. The engine/transmission control electronics take care of the rest and, once at a comfortable cruising speed, will automatically spool up the transmission ratio while bringing the revs down to use less fuel and give the operator a quieter ride, while concentrating solely on steering and the road conditions ahead."

V-Shift versions of the Landini 6-145C come with loader special spec as standard, which means they get load-sensing variable output hydraulics with up to 110-litre/min from the pump.

Thanks to a dedicated gear pump for steering and auxiliaries, such as the four-wheel drive and pto clutch packs, the main pump's entire flow is available to the 5,400kg rear linkage and optional 2,500kg front linkage, and to the spool valves. Mechanical valves are standard, but electronic versions can be specified with timing and flow adjustments made through the touch-screen display that is also used to select different transmission modes and settings.

Cab and front axle suspension is available on 40kph versions of the Landini 6C V-Shift tractors and installed as standard with the 50kph gearing option together with oil-immersed disc brakes in the front axle.

The highly-effective suspension front axle has wishbone mountings for each wheel to allow independent movement for maximum traction on a rough surface and ultimate comfort in all situations.

John Deere rolls out a compact but powerful design

The new 6M is a more compact tractor, the low bonnet design presenting aclear view to the front of the machine.

John Deere has developed a completely new 6M Series tractor range in this popular power band that will be of major interest to Irish farmers.

The new 6M Series tractors can be ordered from dealers as of now. Deere says the tractors come with higher standards of comfort, performance, manoeuvrability and visibility. They replace the previous 6M, 6MC and 6RC Series and include four new four-cylinder tractors from 90hp to 120hp, featuring a 2.4m wheelbase.

This is a more compact 6M Series tractor than John Deere has offered before, with the low bonnet design presenting a clear view to the front of the machine.

In addition, a slimmer steering-wheel cowl and the newly designed panoramic window in the cab roof provides full visibility for loader work or operation in confined spaces.

Improved manoeuvrability is a result of the shorter wheelbase, which allows a tight turning circle of only 4.35m on the new four-cylinder models.

Despite their slim design, these full-frame concept tractors feature a maximum permissible gross weight of 10.45 tonnes, which means an unrivalled payload capacity in this class of up to 4.7 tonnes.

All the latest 6M Series tractors feature a newly designed cab that is significantly brighter and more modern in appearance, as well as extremely quiet, with a rating of 70dB(A).

All the important operating functions are located on the right-hand panel, which has been completely redesigned. There is the option of up to four mechanical or electric spools - the latter is a new option available for the first time on these tractors.

Switches on the electro-hydraulic joystick are fully programmable, and direction of travel can be changed on both this and the mechanical joystick via a push-button.

Driver comfort is also enhanced by mechanical cab suspension and the proven TLS (triple link suspension) front axle, while 360° LED lighting is optionally available for illumination during night work.

The four new four-cylinder models are powered by a 4.5-litre John Deere PowerTech EWL engine, while the 6130M, 6140M and 6145M have a 4.5-litre John Deere PowerTech PSS engine.

The smaller 6090M to 6140M tractors also feature Intelligent Power Management (IPM) for the first time, which increases performance by 20hp for pto work and transport. Three different gearbox options are offered on the new 6M Series. The maximum speed of 40kph is achieved at a reduced engine speed of 1590rpm.

Indo Farming