Sellers opting to make hay while the sun shines

Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

Stock were put out earlier than expected this year after a spell of very dry weather in early spring, so you could expect cattle to be ahead of where they would be if that had not happened. Yet that surely does not explain why mart numbers have continued so strong into July. I put this question to various mart managers last weekend.

All agreed that the weather has seen stock thrive better than expected, with the early drought followed by a mini rainy season which has now been followed by warm and humid conditions.

Over the last few weeks cattle have been basking in warm conditions and are thriving very well.

