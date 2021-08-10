Seller of record-breaking ram bought back a share

The seller of the Suffolk ram lamb that sold at Blessington Mart last week for €44,000 struck a deal with the consortium who bought it after the sale to maintain a share in the lamb, it has emerged.

The record price was bid on the day by Dennis Taylor, a farmer from Co Derry who owns the Ballynacannon flock, on behalf of a consortium of four buyers, after coming second in the Novice class.

The other buyers , he was bought by Northern Ireland breeders Mr Taylor, for his Ballynacannon flock based near Coleraine, were Co Antrim’s Alaistair Gault (Forkins flock), Ronan McLaughlin from Donegal (Ballyboe flock) and Portuguese breeder Joao Guilherme, according to the Suffolk Sheep Society.

However, the seller, Richard Thompson from Ballybofey, Co Donegal, retained a share in the ram after the sale, while he said another man also invested in the ram after the sale.

“I asked them (the consortium of buyers) if they would sell me a share in the ram,” he told the Farming Independent, but declined to say how much he paid to keep that share.

“I could get nothing for my own flock and that’s the reason I bought into the ram afterwards.”

A spokesperson for the Suffolk Sheep Society said it did not find out the make-up of the successful buying group until some time after the sale.

“Throughout the pedigree breeding sector — whether horses, cattle or sheep — on rare occasions where a high price has been paid for an exceptional animal, the breeder will want to retain a share and this is negotiated with the buyer, or buyers, after the sale,” the spokesperson said.

“Our understanding is that this is what happened with this outstanding Suffolk ram.”

The largest amount paid for a ram previously at a sale in Ireland was €38,000.

The record-breaking ram lamb from Mr Thompson’s Ballinatone flock is a son of the 2017-born Solwaybank Sapphire 2 out of a Mountford Mustang-sired Ballynacannon ewe.