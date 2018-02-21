Zero take-up on fodder transport support scheme

NO completed applications for the new fodder transport support scheme have been lodged with the Agriculture Department so far.

Teagasc adviser Tom Coll said there has not been a huge amount of farmers looking to access it.

He pointed out that many were already budgeting to use a minimum amount of forage and topping it up with meal. “Whether this will change will depend on the weather,” said Mr Coll, who works in Sligo, Leitrim and south Donegal. He urged farmers to again take stock of their fodder supplies.

A feed trader in Sligo said a high volume of fodder has been bought since Christ­mas and farmers are draw­ing this out by feeding big volumes of concentrates. The trader said the co-ops are selling round bales of silage but farmers are reluc­tant to buy these because of quality fears.