Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 21 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Zero take-up on fodder transport support scheme

Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

NO completed applications for the new fodder transport support scheme have been lodged with the Agriculture Department so far.

Teagasc adviser Tom Coll said there has not been a huge amount of farmers looking to access it.

He pointed out that many were already budgeting to use a minimum amount of forage and topping it up with meal. “Whether this will change will depend on the weather,” said Mr Coll, who works in Sligo, Leitrim and south Donegal.

He urged farmers to again take stock of their fodder supplies.

A feed trader in Sligo said a high volume of fodder has been bought since Christ­mas and farmers are draw­ing this out by feeding big volumes of concentrates.

The trader said the co-ops are selling round bales of silage but farmers are reluc­tant to buy these because of quality fears.

So far he said the fodder scheme has not impacted on their trade.

The Department said that eligible applicants would have to submit an applica­tion for the contribution towards transport, after first meeting the terms of the measure and securing the fodder through their local co-op.

Also Read

Meanwhile, ICSA Cavan chair Hugh Farrell said they had received confir­mation the scheme is “fully operational” in Cavan, Longford and Roscommon.

“Teagasc officials are now satisfied that there are insufficient fodder supplies locally to meet the demand and therefore it must be transported in from anoth­er part of the country,” he said.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.

Scheme which sees farmers paid to maintain public walks to be extended
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed tells EU Ministers increasing coupled support payments 'would...
Fianna Fail says the underspend in the Department of Agriculture soared to €186 million

Fianna Fail calls for farm buildings and GLAS monies to be redirected...

Department's appeals model does not need restructuring, but numerous...
(stock photo)

Early opening of 2018 Basic Payment Scheme application process announced
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...
Farmers pictured at Tullow Mart Show and Sale. Photo Roger Jones.

'Farmers cannot be “green” if they are in the “red” all the time' - Farmers...


Top Stories

Judge Daly said that the case was particularly sad because the assault had been witnessed by one of the brother's three-year-old daughter, meaning that the feud between the pair could potentially carry on to the next generation.

Farmer hit his brother with branch of a tree in feud over land
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom at a farm walk at the Delahunty farm in Ballykinash, Carrig, Co Tipperary.

Grazing delays costing €1,000 per week for average 100-cow herd
File photo

Welfare measures to ban sales of newborn calves
British Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

UK won’t do trade deals that undercut British farmers on standards: Gove
Siobhan Talbot of Glanbia

Profit at Glanbia jumps over 50pc after Dairy Ireland sale
Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Photo Brian Farrell

Weak Sterling sees surge in Northern hoggets crossing border for...
Sugar beet farmers demonstrate at the EU Council

EU says sugar producers over-charged production levies between...