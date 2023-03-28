Your guide to the new SCEP scheme: how to get up to €150/cow in payments

The SCEP is the successor to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, and will offer suckler farmers a payment of €150/cow on the first 10 cows and €120/cow thereafter.

Here we detail some of the key elements of the scheme:

​

Who is eligible?

An applicant must:

■ Be 18 or over on the date of submission of the application;

■ Be the holder of an active herd number with Herd Owner Status;

■ Make a valid BISS application;

■ Be a member of Bord Bia’s SBLAS by October 16, 2023;

■ Ensure 50pc of the cows calved on the holding have ‘eligible calves’ born in scheme year 1 (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023), and every scheme year thereafter.

​

What is an ‘eligible suckler cow’?

■ Belongs to a beef breed or is sired by a beef breed.

■ Is not used to supply milk commercially.

■ Is part of a herd intended for rearing calves for meat production.

■ Rears a calf by suckling.

■ Is in the ownership of the applicant and maintained on the holding.

■ Is properly tagged, registered, and recorded in accordance with AIM rules.

■ Is inseminated either through natural service or AI, by a bull of a beef breed.

■ Gives birth to an eligible calf (dead or alive) in the applicant’s herd.

​

What is an ‘eligible calf’?

■ Belongs to a beef breed, i.e., is born out of an eligible suckler cow and is sired by a beef breed bull.

■ Is part of a herd intended for rearing calves for meat production.

■ Is in the ownership of the applicant and maintained on the holding.

■ Has been tagged and registered within 27 days of birth.

​

How do you apply?

Applications can only be submitted online at www.agfood.ie, by the applicant or by an approved advisor. The closing date is May 22.

​

What are the scheme actions?

Action 1 – Eligible bull/eligible AI

Applicants will be required to maintain a proportion of high genetic merit animals on their holding as detailed below:

In each scheme year, applicants must calve at least 50pc beef breed animals of the yearly reference number.

In scheme year 1 and 2, 80pc of these calves must have been sired from a 4- or 5-star source, ie, a genotyped 4- or 5-star bull on either the Terminal or Replacement index (on a within or across breed basis) at time of service and/or if using AI, the AI straw used must be from a 4-or 5-star eligible bull on either the Terminal or Replacement index.

If an applicant calves more than the 50pc requirement, these animals must also be sired from a 4/5-star source to at least 80pc of their yearly reference number.

This increases to 85pc in scheme years 3 & 4, and 90pc in scheme year 5.

​

Rare breeds

If using rare breed sires, a derogation from the annual targets may be granted in certain circumstances.

​

Action 2 – Female replacement strategy

Applicants are required to ensure that by October 31, 2023 at least 50pc of their yearly reference number are eligible females that are genotyped 4 or 5 stars on the replacement index at the time of purchase or at the time of genotyping.

■ By October 31, 2025 this increases to 65pc, and to 75pc by October 31, 2027.

■ Females must be at least 16 months old.

​

Action 3 – Genotyping

Applicants will be required to take a tissue tag sample from animals selected for genotyping as follows:

■ Initially ICBF will select animals to be genotyped in each herd.

■ The number of animals to be genotyped each year will be at least equivalent to 70pc of the beneficiary’s ‘yearly reference number’.

■ Genotype tissue samples must be taken from animals using the genotype kit provided.

■ Genomic samples will not be accepted after November 30 of each year.

​

Action 4 – Weighing

Participants must weigh at least 80pc of eligible animals born on the holding in each scheme year and their dams and submit weights to ICBF.

■ Each live calf must be unweaned and weighed with its dam on the applicant’s holding on the same day.

■ Where a calf dies before five months of age or its dam, this must be recorded on AIM, and the 80pc does not include such pairs.

■ All calves submitted for weighing must have been born in the herd within each scheme year, and must be eligible calves.

■ The calf must be a minimum of 50 days old.

■ Weights should be submitted within seven days of weighing and no later than November 1 annually.

■ Only scales registered may be used.

​

Action 5 – Calving details and surveys

Programme applicants must complete the Calving Ease Survey for each calf.

Each year, applicants will be required to complete survey forms supplied by the ICBF in respect of all eligible cows, calves and bulls.

Data required includes: calf quality, calf docility, dam docility, dam milk-ability, dam mothering ability, dam feet and legs, dam teat score and dam udder score.

​

SCEP training

Applicants must attend two SCEP training courses by November 15, 2024 — or they will be removed from the programme and any monies paid will be recouped.

​

What is the payment rate?

Payments will be made on a per-hectare basis subject to a maximum payment which is calculated as follows:

The number of eligible suckler cows producing an eligible calf on the holding in the years 2016-21 inclusive.

The applicant will be presented with the best three years of 2016-21 and will receive the average of these three years as a reference number, which will be divided by 1.5 to give a maximum payable area.

Provided all requirements of the programme are met, €225 will be paid for the first 15ha and €180 for the remaining hectares up to the maximum payable area.