More than 1,000 farms are being lost in Europe each day, as Ireland and other EU states are failing to entice enough young people to enter farming, the European Court of Auditors has said.

Young Farmers Scheme not achieving its goal, says former Department of Finance chief

The Auditors, led by former Secretary General in the Department of Finance, Kevin Cardiff told the Joint Committee on Agriculture yesterday that farm numbers have reduced from 14.7m in 2005 to 10m in 2018.

This has resulted in the loss of more than 1,000 farms a day as Europe fails to meet its generational renewal targets under the Young Farmers Scheme. “The main target of the Young Farmers Scheme is generational renewal but we didn’t achieve this goal, there is no generational renewal. There is no improvement in generational renewal in Irish farming, like in the majority of member states,” said Court member Janusz Wojciechowski.

The Auditors' findings also showed that more than 80pc of farmers in Europe are over 45 and that may be as a result of poorly allocated Young Farmer funds. Mr Cardiff pointed out that the current Young Farmers Scheme is not enticing young people to enter farming and that examining a way in which older farmers are incentivised to leave farming would be a more beneficial use of EU funding.