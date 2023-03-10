Farming

Young dairy farmers face cow quota under TAMS 3

Minister McConalogue said these changes will continue to align TAMS with overall agriculture and environmental priorities.

Young dairy farmers will be face restrictions on the expansion of their herds if they chose to avail of funding under TAMS 3 for a milking machine.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed this week that, applicants under the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) who have between 121 and 160 cows, there will be a requirement that they may not increase cow numbers for five years following payment of grant-aid on the milking machine.

