Yellow card system sought for farmers

Speaking at a suckler farming income crisis meeting in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Friday, Mr Gunning said inspections were getting ridiculous. “We want to bring in a yellow card,” he told the group.

He said this would mean farmers would get a chance to put things in order before being penalised. “In any walk of life you will get a time to put things right but yet they don’t do it in farming,” said Mr Gunning.

He also called for more transparency in relation to schemes so that farmers can know where the money is going. “As far as I can see by the time the Department is paid, Teagasc is paid, the poor farmer that is producing it all is getting sweet feck all out of it,” he remarked. Mr Gunning made the comments while outlining a series of measures the Irish Family Farm Rights Group would like to see introduced. Among the measures was the removal of the recording of cattle movements.