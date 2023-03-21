Why are landowners considering long-term land leasing?

Profitability of existing enterprise: some farming enterprises may struggle to support a family farm income, and in many situations these farmers are required to work part-time away from the farm to provide an adequate income to support their families.

​Successor’s situation

There are farms that have no identified successor, or maybe the successor is not ready to take over the farm. The current farmer may want to cut back or retire altogether. Long-term land leasing ensures that ownership of the land is retained should a successor require it in the future.

​Enhanced tax-relief incentives

Enhanced Income tax incentives make long-term land leasing more attractive to landowners who do not wish to farm the land themselves. These tax incentives are shown in the table below.

If Basic Payment Scheme entitlements are leased out with the land (seek advice from an agricultural adviser for the correct transferring of these entitlements), the value of these entitlements can be included with the land-lease fee and qualify as tax-free income under the relevant thresholds. These entitlements should be detailed in the lease agreement.

If land is co-owned between a husband and wife, the relevant thresholds shown in the table above can be doubled. Legal proof of co-ownership, i.e. land registry folios naming both parties as co-owners, will be required.

​Opportunity for improvements/investment in the land

There is generally a willingness of the lessee to invest in/improve the land during their tenancy, through liming, soil fertility enhancements, reseeding, fence maintenance etc, where a long-term commitment is made.

​Qualify for retirement relief from CGT on transfer or sale of the farm

Land can now be leased for up to 25 years without impacting on the landowner’s ability to qualify for Retirement Relief from Capital Gains Tax. Where land is let on a conacre basis, the landowner may not qualify for Retirement Relief on CGT if the farm is sold or transferred to a family member. Leasing the land long-term provides the structure to avoid this happening.

​What are the advantages for the lessee of a long-term land lease?

1. Security of tenure. A lessee (active farmer) can make long-term plans for their farm business. They can plan in the knowledge as to what lands are available, stock rate to maintain and crops grown. It gives more certainty to the business, the scale of farming operations, and may provide expansion opportunities.

2. Better financial justification for the required investment. The lessee can justify financial investment in any improvement works that are necessary to the land in order to farm it productively. Such investments may include: reclamation, soil fertility, reseeding, roadways, fencing and the provision of adequate water supply.

3. Farm buildings may come with the land, which will reduce capital investment. Making use of existing facilities can greatly reduce any capital investment required in buildings. Such investment may include animal housing, slurry storage and silage facilities.

​What does a long-term land lease involve?

A land lease is a written legal agreement between a landowner (lessor) and an active farmer (lessee) utilising the land. The lease is signed by both parties, witnessed by an independent person.

The basic details included in a lease are:

Length of the lease

Annual payment and payment procedure

Details of the land use and the upkeep of the land

Insurance

Treatment of Basic Payment Entitlements

A clause preventing subletting

The lease must be stamped by Revenue and registered with the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA).

The people involved sign up to the conditions contained in the written lease agreement. All lease agreements should be tailored to suit the needs of both the lessor and the lessee. Seek professional legal and financial advice to complete the lease agreement.

​Stamping the lease

The lease must be stamped by Revenue and registered with the PSRA. Where the lease is six years or greater, the lease is stamped at a zero value and no stamp duty is payable. Where the lease is five years, the stamp duty is charged at 1pc of the annual lease fee. This should be paid within 30 days of the commencement of the lease.

​General

If the income from long-term leasing of lands that is qualifying for income- tax relief is the only income on the farm, then this is regarded as non-reckonable income for the purposes of PRSI contributions and the individual may be best advised to make voluntary contributions to Revenue in order that their requirements for social insurance benefits, including the State Pension (contributory), are met. It is therefore essential that the landowner should discuss with their Accountant/Dept. of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and Revenue in relation to PRSI contributions and Universal Social Charge payable on this income.

To qualify for the income-tax incentives, land cannot be leased to connected persons. The only exception to this is where an uncle/aunt leases to a nephew/niece. If leasing to a niece/nephew it is very important to seek taxation advice, as to transfer the land to this niece/nephew down the line could have significant tax implications, if it was intended that the niece or nephew was to qualify for favourite niece/nephew status.

Where the lessee is farming through a limited company, the company can now qualify the landowner for the income-tax incentives. A person connected with the company cannot lease to his/her connected company and avail of the income-tax exemptions.