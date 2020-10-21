What the new 'greener' CAP deal will mean for farmers

Mandotory eco schemes, with farmers paid for environmental performance rather than compliance and a two-year 'pilot scheme' for Member States for new CAP on the cards.

It comes as the European Council agreed its negotiating position for the post-2020 CAP reform package with the European Parliament.

After two days of negotiations, ministers agreed a general approach on the post-2020 CAP reform package, with what is says are "strong commitments from member states for higher environmental ambition", by introducing instruments like mandatory eco-schemes and enhanced conditionality.

At the same time, the agreed position allows member states to have the necessary flexibility in how they would reach environmental goals. For instance, there would be a two-year pilot phase for eco-schemes and member states would enjoy flexibility on how to allocate funds under different green practices.

A so-called 'new delivery model' would favour performance over compliance: it would enables countries to choose the best tools and actions at their disposal (and also taking into account national specificities) to reach the agreed EU-wide objectives and standards.

The reform of the CAP foresees that while more flexibility will be given to member states in shaping rules and funding allocations through the development of national strategic plans, they will be obliged to demonstrate a higher environmental ambition compared to the current period.

Some concrete examples of Member States will fulfil higher environmental standards, which were debated and agreed during the two-day Council, include:

Farmers would receive financial support under the condition that they adopt practices beneficial for the climate and the environment, to make the CAP even greener than before.

Farmers going beyond the basic environment and climate requirements would get additional financial support through the introduction of "eco-schemes". These new instruments for environment and climate protection would be linked to a dedicated budget, constituting part of the direct payments budget. It would be ring-fenced at 20pc, which means that they would be unlocked through the use of eco-schemes. An initial pilot phase of two years would ensure that member states avoid losing much-needed funds while getting acquainted with the new instruments. Indicative examples of eco-schemes include practices like precision farming, agroforestry, and organic farming, but member states would be free to design their own instruments on the basis of their needs.

All farmers would be bound to higher environmental standards; even the smaller ones. To help them in this greening transition, small farmers would be subject to more simplified controls, reducing administrative burden while assuring their contribution to environmental and climate goals.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the CAP agreement reached by EU Agriculture Ministers in Luxembourg last night would be challenging, but it was important that a deal had been reached.

“The agreement to ringfence 20pc Pillar I Direct Payments for Eco Schemes is a significant change. It means that all farmers will have to undertake additional environmental measures to have a chance of maintaining their payments,” he said.

All farmers already have to meet standards of good agricultural and environmental practices under current CAP rules. These new Eco Schemes will mean that farmers will have to carry out extra measures.

“There is a genuine concern that farmers are being asked to undertake more measures, which push up their costs, for no extra funding,” he said.

The Council's position is a result of negotiations and work conducted over the last two and a half years and under five presidencies.

The agreement last night means that the process now moves to trilogues between the EU Council, the EU Commission and the EU Parliament, which is voting on their position this week.

Under the farm to fork strategy, the Council adopted a set of conclusions on the farm to fork strategy, endorsing the goal of developing a European sustainable food system, from production to consumption.

The conclusions entail a two-fold political message from the member states: ensure sufficient and affordable food while contributing to EU climate neutrality by 2050 and ensuring a fair income and strong support for primary producers.

"Today's agreement is a milestone for Europe's agricultural policy. Member states demonstrated their ambition for higher environmental standards in farming and at the same time supported the needed flexibility in ensuring farmers' competitiveness. This agreement fulfils the aspiration of a greener, fairer and simpler CAP," according to Julia Klöckner, Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture of Germany.