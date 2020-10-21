Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

What the new 'greener' CAP deal will mean for farmers

45 hours of negotiations see mandatory eco schemes and performance rewarded model of delivery

(stock image) Expand

Close

(stock image)

(stock image)

(stock image)

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Mandotory eco schemes, with farmers paid for environmental performance rather than compliance and a two-year 'pilot scheme' for Member States for new CAP on the cards.

It comes as the European Council agreed its negotiating position for the post-2020 CAP reform package with the European Parliament.

After two days of negotiations, ministers agreed a general approach on the post-2020 CAP reform package, with what is says are "strong commitments from member states for higher environmental ambition", by introducing instruments like mandatory eco-schemes and enhanced conditionality.