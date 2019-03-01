What is a young farmer? Under 41, actively farming and educated?

Just 6.5pc of the EU's farmers are classified as 'young' or under 35 and the main young farmers organisation in Europe, CEJA, is calling for a doubling of the ambition for generational renewal in farming.

Now CEJA is calling for the EU to re-define what a young farmer is, increasing the age to be 'under 41', actively farming and with a required level of agricultural education, to ensure all CAP measures are 'young farmer proofed'.

It says the current definition of active farmer needs to be strengthened, improved and remain mandatory throughout the EU to better target supports.

"A proper definition on active farmer will help generational renewal, will drive structural change and aid land mobility."

It says that pensioners should not be able to receive both direct payments and a statutory pension and that there should be a minimum level of agricultural education or experience required to be considered an active farmer.

It also says at EU level, there has to be a more comprehensive negative list of those excluded from being an active farmer, in which income levels and labour time are included.

"If the European agricultural sector is to have a future, an EU-wide strategy for generational renewal for young people is imperative. In order to achieve this, all measures have to be young farmer proofed."

To this end, the definition of a “young farmer”: an active farmer; under 41 years of age; and has the required level of agricultural education.