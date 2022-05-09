Varadkar wants to see solar panels on all farm roofs

The Government is driving ahead with plans to roll-out a micro-generation scheme that will financially incentivise farmers to place solar panels on farm buildings and sheds.

While a date on delivery is not yet available, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is in talks with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan “to agree a decent tariff” to pay farmers for each kilowatt hour of electricity exported from farms to the grid under the looming scheme.

In concert with the environmental benefits of the scheme, Mr Varadkar said its aim is to bring “better and more stable income streams” to farms within the next five-to-seven years.

Speaking at Fine Gael’s Special Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development the party leader said: “I think solar farms are great, I’ve nothing against them, but I’d much rather see solar panels on all the farm roofs.

“Crucial to that is that we can guarantee farmers a decent tariff, so if farmers invest in solar panels, or micro-wind generation, they know they will get a return on investment – not in 20 years, but in a reasonable timeframe.

“We need a decent and agreed tariff and I’m talking to Eamon Ryan on that at the moment, and I think we will get a good result.

“Talking to farmers they're saying to me they want to do this; they want to get into micro-generation, they want to put solar panels on roofs, and they want Government to facilitate it.”

Martin Heydon Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture said the party’s newly formulated Agricultural and Rural Committee will focus on micro-generation as its first body of work.

“Farmers have repeatedly stated that they are willing to play their part in decarbonising our energy system. In small-scale energy generation I believe there is a huge opportunity for farmers and rural communities to play a major role.

“That is certainly Fine Gael’s ambition, and I would suggest the first piece of work for the forum, should be to explore this area with the aim of having a concrete policy position in place within three months to ensure that we unlock the potential of farmers and rural Ireland in clean, green energy generation.”