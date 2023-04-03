Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme opened for applications

The 2023 Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

The grant scheme is run by the Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Heritage Council and invests in the conservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value that contribute to our rural landscape for agricultural use.

The scheme funds the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures such as historic yard surfaces, gates and gate pillars as part of the working farm.

Many of the supported structures also provide roosting sites for bats and nesting sites for birds.

There is a €1.25 million in the budget the scheme which Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD said demonstrates both his and the Government’s commitment to investing in our farming heritage using conservation methods.

“This is a hugely important scheme for conserving the past for the demands of the future. It is more than securing a building – it is about preserving a history, a culture and a way of life. The partnership between my Department and the Heritage Council has been critical to the success of this scheme and is an example of how two entities with very different missions can pool resources and expertise to deliver a scheme to a level that neither could achieve alone.

“I have seen first-hand completed projects and I know farmers who have benefited under the scheme have a much better appreciation of their own cultural and natural heritage. I encourage all eligible participants to consider applying for it and look forward to seeing further completed projects later this year.”

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said grant scheme also actively supports the retention of traditional building skills in Ireland.

"A particularly satisfying impact uncovered in the evaluation is the increased awareness amongst farmers of their value and their readiness to use them in the future with 96% of farmers surveyed more inclined now to use traditional craftworkers if they needed special works done. This is an impact for the sector with real longevity.”

The closing date for receipt of online applications is Monday, 24th April 2023 at 5pm.

Who will be able to apply for this scheme in 2023?

Up to now only farmers approved in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) are eligible to apply.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have confirmed in 2023 participants in the following Department schemes will be eligible to apply for this grant scheme:

Active agri-environment scheme participants including ACRES.

Participants in EIP Calls 1, 2 and 3, Hen Harrier and Pearl Mussel projects and The Burren Project who were an active participant as of 31st December 2022 or had completed the full term of the contract for the relevant EIP or have completed a five-year project as appropriate.

Approved participants of the Organic Farming scheme

The Grant Amount

In 2023 grant amounts will vary between €4,000 and €30,000. The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine makes all grant payments on this scheme following certification by the Heritage Council. A grant award will not be for more than 75% of the cost of the works with a maximum available grant of €30,000. Please note some grants will be for less than 75% of the cost of the approved works.

What works are funded under this scheme

The grant is available for the conservation of traditional farm outbuildings, including roof, walls, structural repairs, windows and doors. The grant is also available for other related farm structures including historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates.

The key conservation principle of minimum intervention applies, that is, carrying out a repair to fix what is wrong but not setting out to do too much work.

Works which are, in the opinion of the Heritage Council, restoration works, are very unlikely to be supported with grant aid. The process is highly competitive and it is expected that 70-80 projects will be supported this year.