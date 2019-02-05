Agricultural courses have always been a big part of education in counties Galway and Clare with courses available in Teagasc Centres and in Mountbellew Agricultural College. Courses are still in demand and intake has been steady over the last number of years in both counties.

Thinking of doing the Green Cert? Here's some options

On completion of the Green cert course, students meet the requirements of a qualified farmer for the purposes of all Revenue and Department of Agriculture (DAFM) schemes

The benefits of the having the Green Cert are numerous, these include:

Education

The Green Cert is a FETAC Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate; the modules covered are Beef, Sheep and Grass Production, Farm Business, Pesticide Use, Farm Safety and Maintenance of farm buildings as well as comprehensive training in Beef, Sheep and Grass Management Skills.

Stamp Duty Exemption: A qualified farmer under the age of 35 is exempt from Stamp Duty payment on the transfer of land which is presently 6pc.

CAT

Both Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax come under the CAT category, once the holding value exceeds €320,000 either of these taxes will apply at a rate of 33pc. A qualified farmer can avail of Agricultural Relief if they can also pass the 80:20 asset test.