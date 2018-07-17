EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan gave a presentation to the EU Council of Ministers in Brussels yesterday outlining how CAP post-2020 will be the most simple to date.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan gave a presentation to the EU Council of Ministers in Brussels yesterday outlining how CAP post-2020 will be the most simple to date.

'There will be opportunities for real simplification for farmers'- 7 ways the new CAP will be the most simple to date

According to the Commissioner the new proposals will mean "opportunities for real simplification for farmers"

"I want to stress that this this is not a transfer of burden from the Commission to you, the Member States.

"There will be opportunities for real simplification for farmers provided that you maximise the use of the flexibility provided to you, i.e. by targeting your intervention to the situation on the ground and we will assist you in accomplishing this task," he said.

Here's an outline of how Commissioner Hogan explains that the new CAP will be more simple:

Subsidiary

Under the new proposals existing EU-level rules will in future be classified into three categories.

These categories include: rules which will be maintained at the EU level, those which will be determined at the Member State level and those which will simply no longer be required.