The most common areas farmers are failing on during Department inspections

Farm inspections are a requirement under EU regulations and farm scheme terms and conditions.
The Department of Agriculture recently released data on the most common non-compliances found during cross compliance inspections.

Cross compliance farm inspections check that land is kept in Good Agricultural and Environment Conditions and that Statutory Management Requirements such as cattle and sheep IDs, nitrates, animal welfare, feed and food hygiene, etc. are adhered to.

Protection of Water against Pollution caused by Nitrates

The aim of this requirement is to reduce the pollution of waters caused by nitrates and phosphates occurring from agricultural land and farmyards.

  • 38pc of the non-compliances detected related to the inadequate collection of livestock manure, other organic fertilisers, soiled water or silage effluent.
  • 19pc of the non-compliances detected related to the failure to minimise the generation of soiled water.
  • 12pc of the non-compliances detected related to structural defects to storage facilities leading to direct or indirect runoff to groundwater or surface water.
  • 11pc of the non-compliances detected related to the inadequate management of the storage facilities for livestock manure, other organic fertilisers, soiled water or silage effluent.
  • 9pc of the non-compliances detected related to the stockpiling of manure on lands during the prohibited period.
  • The remaining 11pc of the non-compliances were for a range of other issues.

Cattle Identification and Registration

The aim of this requirement is to maintain the system for the identification and registration (IDR) of cattle to facilitate their traceability.

  • 61pc of the non-compliances detected related to tagging irregularities i.e. animals missing tags, animals not tagged with 20 days of birth or animals missing both eartags.
  • 19pc of non-compliances related to the AIM System Database i.e. failure to notify movements, births and deaths to the database within 7 days of the event.
  • 11pc of the non-compliances detected related to passport discrepancies, i.e., no passports for purchased animals, missing passports and surplus passports.
  • 9pc of the non-compliances detected related to bovine herd register discrepancies, i.e., no entries or no herd register, missing entries and incorrect entries.

Good Agricultural & Environmental Condition (GAEC)

Of the breaches detected under GAEC:

  • 48pc were related to Minimum land Management Reflecting Site Specific Conditions to Limit Erosion - The aim is to protect soil from erosion i.e. poaching of land. This is a particular problem with sacrifice paddocks and failing to regularly move supplementary feeding points.
  • 47pc were related to retention of Landscape Features & Designated habitats and Controlling Invasive Species and Noxious weeds). The aim is to ensure the protection of both Landscape Features and Designated Habitats and also to ensure the control of invasive species and noxious weeds.
  • Remaining 5pc of non-compliances related to the other GAEC standards.

Animal Welfare

  • 66pc of all welfare breaches related to SMR 13 (Welfare of Farmed Animals) e.g. failure to maintain animal remedies records, mutilation procedures (disbudding/dehorning, tail docking or castration) not carried in accordance with legislative requirements.
  • 33pc of all welfare breaches related to SMR 11 (Welfare of Calves) e.g. evidence that the lying area for calves is not comfortable, clean and adequately drained, the level of cleaning and disinfecting of housing, equipment and utensils used for calves is not in compliance with legislation.
  • 1pc of all welfare breaches related to SMR 12 (Welfare of Pigs) e.g. inadequate building conditions, accommodation or lighting.

Sheep and Goat Identification and Registration

The aim of this requirement is to maintain the system for the identification and registration (IDR) of sheep and goats in order to facilitate their traceability.

  • 48pc of the non-compliances detected related to Census / Database problems.
  • 33pc of non-compliances related to tagging irregularities e.g. sheep not tagged, tagged incorrectly (no EID tag), missing both tags or adult sheep missing one eartag.
  • 17pc of the non-compliances detected related to failures to adequately maintain a flock register.
  • 2pc of the non-compliances detected related to Dispatch Dockets e.g. dispatch dockets missing.

Plant Protection Products (Pesticides)

The aim of this requirement is to ensure that where pesticides are used, this use is necessary, and that they are used in a manner that minimises risk to the user, the environment and the food chain.

  • 36pc of the non-compliances detected related to product registration breaches.
  • 16pc of non-compliances were for the failure to display a warning sign on a chemical store.
  • 13pc of non-compliances related to storage facilities breaches.
  • 9pc of non-compliances were for the failure to maintain adequate records.
  • 7pc of non-compliances were for the failure to have facilities to clean-up spillages e.g. sand/peat.
  • 5pc of non-compliances related to the calibration of application equipment.
  • The remaining 14pc of non-compliances were for a range of other issues.

