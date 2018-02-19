The Department of Agriculture recently released data on the most common non-compliances found during cross compliance inspections.

The most common areas farmers are failing on during Department inspections

Cross compliance farm inspections check that land is kept in Good Agricultural and Environment Conditions and that Statutory Management Requirements such as cattle and sheep IDs, nitrates, animal welfare, feed and food hygiene, etc. are adhered to.

Protection of Water against Pollution caused by Nitrates The aim of this requirement is to reduce the pollution of waters caused by nitrates and phosphates occurring from agricultural land and farmyards.

38pc of the non-compliances detected related to the inadequate collection of livestock manure, other organic fertilisers, soiled water or silage effluent.

19pc of the non-compliances detected related to the failure to minimise the generation of soiled water.

12pc of the non-compliances detected related to structural defects to storage facilities leading to direct or indirect runoff to groundwater or surface water.

11pc of the non-compliances detected related to the inadequate management of the storage facilities for livestock manure, other organic fertilisers, soiled water or silage effluent.

9pc of the non-compliances detected related to the stockpiling of manure on lands during the prohibited period.

The remaining 11pc of the non-compliances were for a range of other issues. Cattle Identification and Registration The aim of this requirement is to maintain the system for the identification and registration (IDR) of cattle to facilitate their traceability.