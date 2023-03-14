Farming

The key ways farmers cannot bend the rules to benefit from the new CAP

Farmers and their advisers have been warned to be careful not to find themselves in a position where they could be 'tempted by circumvention'. Expand

Farmers and their advisers have been warned to be careful not to find themselves in a position where they could be 'tempted by circumvention'.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers who try to circumvent the rules of the new CAP for their own benefit could face significant penalties.

Department of Agriculture officials have strongly signalled that the new CAP will be much harsher on farmers caught artificially creating the conditions to get around the rules to obtain benefits.

