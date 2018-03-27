The key demands from Irish farm organisations in the next CAP reform

In its CAP submission, the IFA called for direct payments to go to active farmers based on production and provision of public goods.

"The political commitment to deliver real simplification at farm level is essential and must be implemented in CAP 2020. The complexity and negative impact of the 'greening' requirements on the tillage sector must be avoided," the farm body stated.

It is among the many submissions lodged with the Department of Agriculture by last Friday's deadline as part of the consultative process to firm up the State's position on the new CAP.