The key demands from Irish farm organisations in the next CAP reform

Farm organisations unveil submissions for CAP 2020 consultations
Louise Hogan

FARMERS are calling for Member States to step up by putting more into the EU Budget to make up any shortfall in CAP due to Brexit.

In its CAP submission, the IFA called for direct payments to go to active farmers based on production and provision of public goods.

"The political commitment to deliver real simplification at farm level is essential and must be implemented in CAP 2020. The complexity and negative impact of the 'greening' requirements on the tillage sector must be avoided," the farm body stated.

It is among the many submissions lodged with the Department of Agriculture by last Friday's deadline as part of the consultative process to firm up the State's position on the new CAP.

ICMSA

The ICMSA warned some of the Commission's proposals to have virtually all the payments conditional on environmental and climate change measures would have big implications on farm output.

It called for a reform of the convergence model as it is failing to protect those with a low total payment that are dependent on direct payments for their livelihoods.

INHFA

The INHFA is calling for a national front-loaded payment for all of the country on the first 20ha with a digressive flat rate payment on the remainder. It states this will be a "major benefit" to the family farm.

It also sought the maximum ceiling on payments for individuals to be at least halved from its current level of €150,000.

In Pillar 2 the INHFA are calling for an Agri-environmental Scheme with a payment up to €12,000 that would available to all farmers on hill, commonage and high nature value farmland.

ICSA

The ICSA said ANC payments should return to their old priorities, as the original ANC payments were targeted payments where the main beneficiaries were suckler and sheep farmers.

A number of farm bodies also called for an early retirement scheme.


