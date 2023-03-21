Farming

The big changes to land eligibility you need to know about

The rules have changed – but the good news is that some farmers could see significant amounts of previously ineligible land now become eligible for payment

A hillside covered in gorse bushes. Scrub and rock may now occupy up to 50pc of a parcel provided they do not impact the agricultural activity Expand
A hillside covered in gorse bushes. Scrub and rock may now occupy up to 50pc of a parcel provided they do not impact the agricultural activity

Heather and bracken

Cutting rushes

Grasslands in Connemara

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0040.JPG

Paul Smyth

The new CAP will see a number of significant changes to the rules around what land is eligible for payment under the various new schemes.

Some farmers could see significant amounts of land previously ineligible now become eligible for payment. Here we outline some of the key details farmers need to be aware of.

