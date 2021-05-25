Farming

Tensions rise over IFA’s position on CAP reform

Former IFA deputy president Derek Deane tells south Leinster regional meeting ‘CAP as we know it is over’ 

Derek Deane. Photo: Steven Humphreys Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Stinging criticism has been levelled at IFA over its handling of CAP reform with two prominent members of the organisation, warning that “bitterness is building” among suckler and sheep farmers on the ground.

IFA National Hill Farming Committee chairman Flor McCarthy and former IFA deputy president Derek Deane blasted IFA leadership, including director general Damian McDonald and director of policy/chief economist Tadhg Buckley at the organisations online regional meetings on CAP.

