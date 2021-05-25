Tensions rise over IFA’s position on CAP reform

Stinging criticism has been levelled at IFA over its handling of CAP reform with two prominent members of the organisation, warning that “bitterness is building” among suckler and sheep farmers on the ground.

IFA National Hill Farming Committee chairman Flor McCarthy and former IFA deputy president Derek Deane blasted IFA leadership, including director general Damian McDonald and director of policy/chief economist Tadhg Buckley at the organisations online regional meetings on CAP.

Despite assurances that IFA is seeking a payment of €300/suckler cow and €30/ewe, Kerry's Flor McCarthy told the Farming Independent there “isn’t a hope in hell” of this being achieved.

“I made an impassioned plea for IFA not to abandon the low-income sectors – our director general and chief economist seem to have a problem using them two words.

“I live among these people on the islands and the peninsulas and nobody is doing anything for them.

“The CAP money was brought into Ireland on the backs on these farmers – now they are keeping the money away from us and sending it to the midlands and we’re feeling bitter over it.

“Farmers are being conned with their €300/cow and €30/ewe assurances, nobody has explained that they are not looking for it out of Pillar 1, they are wishing for it out of Pillar 2.

“IFA has 70,000 farmers and it has forgotten about a lot of them – that’s the reality."

"The leadership do not know the feeling on the ground and there will be war when this goes through.”

At the south Leinster meeting, Derek Deane, from Carlow, called on the IFA's director general to “consider his position” over the organisation's handling of CAP.

"I’m disappointed with our negotiating stance, it’s not credible.

“We’ve conceded to 75pc convergence and 30pc of an eco-scheme. It is not our job to concede, we have to fight the corner for farmers and nobody else.

“If CAP comes this way we’ll get rid of all the sheep and suckler farmers and a lot of tillage farmers. The only bit of a concern we have is for dairy farmers, but they may have the whole job to themselves by that time.

“The Department of Agriculture has highlighted the reality of what was coming down the line and there was no rumpus from IFA.

“We have not lobbied, we have not done our job, and I think, at this point Damian, after the length you have been around, you are going to have to consider your position.”

Tough

Mr McDonald said “the central problem” with CAP reform is “the money is going down.

“It is being eaten away by inflation and the reality is it leaves farmers in every country, not just our country, to fight over a smaller pot of money.

"It’s tough going for an organisation likes ourselves with 70,000 members to try and keep everyone together and unite behind a common policy position.

“We will never get a position that everyone agrees with, but the position we have now is democratically arrived at. And if we don’t get behind it and drive it, we’ll get nowhere.”