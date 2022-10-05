Taoiseach confirms no cut to key ACRES measure

There will be no cut to the key riparian zone measure worth up to €3,000 under the new ACRES scheme, The Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed yesterday.

It comes after some ACRES planners are said to have received an email from the Department of Agriculture last week stating that the maximum payment under the measure was being halved.

However, responding to questions on the issue in the Dail yesterday, The Taoiseach said the riparian zone measure remains at 2 ha for €3,000.

"That has not been cut or changed. It is important that clarity is out there.

I have just confirmed with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine that there is no change to that," he said.

He added that ACRES is a scheme that the Government want to see rolled out as quickly as possible.

"About €1.5 billion has been retained from carbon tax revenues to fund and contribute to this ambitious agri-environmental scheme. We anticipate 50,000 participants, with a maximum payment of up to €10,500 for individual farmers," he said.

Meanwhile, planners have also raised concerns over the workload involved in the new scheme, with many warning there will not be sufficient time to prepare applications for every farmer interested in ACRES.

The Taoiseach said the Government wants to make the scheme as workable as possible, adding that if there are issues with the roll-out he had no doubt that the Minister and the team in the Department will be more than willing to engage and respond.

"This is a very important scheme in the context of the overall agenda ahead. If we are to maintain food security and sustainable food production and meet our climate obligations, we need workable solutions," he said.

Questioning The Taoiseach on the issue, Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice also raised concerns that the ACRES scheme might be more suited to larger farmers than smaller ones.

"If a farmer has 100 or 120 acres, this is okay. However, for smaller farmers in the west of Ireland and many other parts of Ireland, it is more difficult. When those farmers were in the previous scheme - the green low-carbon agri-environment scheme - they might have received €3,500 or €4,000. They did not get the full scheme payment because they did not have enough area to do so, but some of those farmers are down on money with the new system. I ask for flexibility for that group of farmers," he said.