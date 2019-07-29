The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today announced final details of the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM).

Some dairy herds to get beef support payments with factories and dealers excluded

Aid will be paid on adult cattle slaughtered between 24 September 2018 and 12 May 2019, at a rate of €100 per animal subject to a maximum of 100 finished animals per herd.

Aid will also be paid on suckler cows that calved in 2018, at a rate of €40 per animal subject to a maximum of 40 sucklers per herd.

However, the Department have noted that in the event BEAM is oversubscribed, payment rates may be subject to revision.

BEAM is a demand-led, voluntary scheme. Farmers who meet the initial eligibility criteria will then have to commit to meeting the following conditions in order to qualify for aid. Each participant must:

be a member of a Bord Bia Quality Assurance Scheme or a DAFM environmental scheme; and

reduce the production of bovine livestock manure nitrogen (total figure) per herd by 5% for a target period (1 July 2020 - 30 June 2021) compared to a reference period (1 July 2018 – 30 June 2019).

With much debate surrounding wheather dairy farmers should have been it has been decided that dairy herds of less than 40 dairy cows will be accepted.

The Minsiter said smaller dairy farms typically have a mixed farming enterprise, with a lower than average dairy farm income, and a beef enterprise accounting for a higher proportion of total farm income.

Animals controlled by slaughtering establishments, and dealer/agent herds, will not be eligible for this financial aid.

The Minister said he has been keenly aware that the past few months have been very difficult for beef farmers.

"There has been a prolonged and exceptional period of depressed prices since last autumn, with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the outcome of Brexit, among other factors, contributing to this market disturbance.”

