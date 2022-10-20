Short window for farmers to apply to new ACRES scheme

The €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has formally been opened to applications.

Farmers’ applications to ACRES can be submitted by their advisors up to the closing date of 21st November. This builds on the opening of the system in September for the preparation of the plans by advisers.

ACRES, which forms part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027, has been designed to contribute significantly to achieving improved biodiversity, climate, air and water quality outcomes, through both multi-functional prescription and results-based actions. An underlying principle of ACRES is the location of the right action in the right place to maximise and enhance the contribution of actions to these objectives.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D said he secured funding in the recent Budget to facilitate the intake of 30,000 participants in this tranche of ACRES.

"This equates to a significant amount of money as the maximum annual payment to a participant in ACRES General is up to €7,311 while a participant in the ACRES Co-operation approach could receive up to €10,500 in a given year. I encourage all farmers and advisors to serious look at the scheme before the closing date on 21st November,” he said.

As contracts are to begin on 1st January 2023 and to help prepare as much work as possible in advance, my Department has trained advisors and published a significant amount of information to guide both farmers over the last few months. Almost 700 advisors have access to the system with over 3,200 Farm Sustainability Plans already drafted and ready for submission."

"I want ACRES to deliver for our farm families as well as the environment so I am looking forward to seeing this ambitious scheme roll out over the coming weeks and months," Minister McConalogue said.

With the short window to complete the complex application process, advisors have told the Farming Independent they fear the 30,000-farmer target won’t be met.

Advisors say they will only be able to submit 30 to 45 applications each, claiming it will not be possible to produce any number of meaningful plans for their clients and are already concerned over an expected backlash from farmers they cannot get to.



