Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

Young baby spring lambs and sheep
Young baby spring lambs and sheep
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Balancing payments under the new Sheep Welfare Scheme are commencing this week to all eligible farmers. 

In mid-November my Department began issuing 85% advance payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme to farmers across the country. 

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD, today confirmed that the 15pc balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme will now commence on schedule.

The rollout of balancing payments brings the total paid under the Sheep Welfare Scheme to almost €19 million to some 20,000 farmers, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers, the sheep sector in general and the wider rural economy, according to the Minister.

The Minister noted that “this new scheme, which I was pleased to announce in Budget 2017 reflects the commitment of this Government to the sheep sector in Ireland.  Given the difficulties experienced by sheep farmers over the past number of months, the issuing of this new payment over the Winter and Spring of 2017/2018 is timely and has provided a welcome additional stream of income to sheep farmers which was not previously available.”

The Minister confirmed that his Department is continuing to prioritise the processing of outstanding cases, saying "I can confirm that every effort continues to be made to clear for payment the small percentage of outstanding cases.  Regular pay runs will continue in order to process cases as quickly as possible.”

The Minister concluded by urging farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment. Payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as eligibility is confirmed for farmers with outstanding queries.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments
Farm organisations unveil submissions for CAP 2020 consultations

The key demands from Irish farm organisations in the next CAP reform
Regina Doherty Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Minister Doherty announces details of 250 extra Rural Social Scheme places
(Stock photo)

How some EU farmers have used the Basic Payment Scheme to realise windfall...

Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May
Farm inspections are a requirement under EU regulations and farm scheme terms and conditions.

Department gives update on farm payments and scheme inspections...
Stock Image

Farm-assist payments drop to lowest level in five years


Top Stories

Stock image

Farmers told to 'stand back' from forced disposals as 150,000 acres of farmland...
Stock Image

Concern over changes to farm-to-farm movement certificates
Stock image

State faces bill of over €150m for missing climate change targets
Baling 4x4 bales of silage has a charge of €4.50 per bale plus VAT. Baling and wrapping (including plastic cost) will be charged at €9.50 per bale plus VAT.

Contractor charges 2018 - what will you pay this year?
Farmers have been urged to curb the use of antibiotics. Stock picture

EU plans to reduce VAT on animal vaccines - MEP
Gort Mart. Lot Number 35, Weight 390K Avg, DOB 14/4/17 to 23/5/17, Sex Male, Price €1000 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices take refuge on higher ground
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Farmers urged to talk to allay depression fears