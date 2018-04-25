Sheep Welfare Scheme balancing payments commence

In mid-November my Department began issuing 85% advance payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme to farmers across the country.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD, today confirmed that the 15pc balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme will now commence on schedule.

The rollout of balancing payments brings the total paid under the Sheep Welfare Scheme to almost €19 million to some 20,000 farmers, providing a significant financial boost to the individual farmers, the sheep sector in general and the wider rural economy, according to the Minister.