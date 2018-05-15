Scores of young farmers affected by a Government decision denying them payment top up

Scores of young farmers who established in their own right between 2010 and 2014 have been shocked by a Government decision which denies them entitlement to a 25pc top up on their annual basic payment which revised EU regulation provides may be paid for a period of up to five years.

A spokesperson for the Department for Agriculture and Food has clarified that the decision of the Irish Government to opt out has been taken because of the potential cost to the exchequer which has been estimated at up to €7.5m to make the payment in 2019.

The Government official explained that it "would result in a requirement for a linear cut to all farmers’ basic payments" to fund the additional spend under the Young Farmers Scheme, but the new entrants to farming are shocked by the decision. EU Regulation 2017/2393 which came into effect on January 1, 2018 included an amendment to EU Regulation 1307/2013 regarding the number of years a successful applicant under the Young Farmers Scheme (YFS) can receive the payment.

While the regulatory amendment provided that YFS applicants who had commenced farming in 2010 and were eligible for YFS payment for only one year in 2015 would now be in a position to apply for YFS payment in 2018 and 2019, it also provided as "optional for Member States" to extend the provision to young farmers who set up a holding in the period 2010-2013, and who had received payment under the YFS in respect of claims before the claim year 2018. It has been confirmed that the Department of Agriculture has chosen not to avail of the option to extend payment to the period 2010-2013, which it was estimated would cost in excess of €5.5m in 2018 and €7.5m in 2019 and would require a linear cut to all farmers’ basic payments to fund the additional spend.