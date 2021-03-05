Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Scheme offering €25,000 grants to restore farm buildings opens

Key details on what buildings are eligible and what isn’t

Expand

Close

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

One of the most popular schemes, the GLAS traditional farm buildings grant, has opened to farmers in GLAS.

The scheme funds the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value and which are conserved for agriculture use.

The grants available range between €4,000 and €25,000 with up to 75pc of the cost of the project eligible for funding with a maximum available grant of €25,000.

Most Watched

Privacy