Scheme offering €25,000 grants to restore farm buildings opens

One of the most popular schemes, the GLAS traditional farm buildings grant, has opened to farmers in GLAS.

The scheme funds the conservation and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value and which are conserved for agriculture use.

The grants available range between €4,000 and €25,000 with up to 75pc of the cost of the project eligible for funding with a maximum available grant of €25,000.

The Heritage Council manages the scheme on behalf of the Department, and it is open to applicants who participate in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and applications can be made online only through the Heritage Council here.

The closing date for receipt of online applications is Monday, April 5, 2021 at 5pm.

The grant is also available for other related farm structures including historic yard surfaces, walls, gate pillars and gates. The key conservation principle of minimum intervention applies, that is, carrying out a repair to fix what is wrong but not setting out to do too much work.

Works which are, in the opinion of the Heritage Council, restoration works, are very unlikely to be supported with grant aid. The process is highly competitive and it is expected that 50-70 projects will be supported each year.

According to the Heritage Council, traditional farm buildings constructed before 1960 for a use associated with agriculture, and built using traditional methods and materials such as timber, brick, stone, earth, slate or thatch and which were, or still are, used for an agricultural purpose.

The buildings must be located on a holding participating in GLAS.

Ineligible buildings include farmhouses, residential or domestic buildings, currently in occupation or intended for occupation;

Buildings already converted to a non-agricultural use, for example, to a residential or nonagricultural business use;

Traditional farm buildings which are intended to be converted to a non-agricultural use during the life of the current GLAS agreement or within five years of payment of grant;

Traditional farm buildings/other related structures that will not be in the applicant’s ownership or control for the life of the GLAS agreement;

Buildings in ruinous condition

Corrugated iron hay barns;

Post 1960 farm buildings such as slatted sheds or milking parlours.

Entrance Gates and piers to House

The building must be maintained in agricultural use while the applicant continues to have a GLAS contract with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and, in all cases, for a period of not less than five years after payment of grant.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister McConalogue said that “I was delighted to secure €1.25 million in the budget for this very important scheme which continues to make a great contribution to the conservation of our rural heritage and the enhancement of the rural landscape. These are beautiful structures, made of local materials by local craftspeople, and I think we are all learning to appreciate the importance of this part of our heritage.

“They also serve as a practical shed for the farm long after they were first built. The earliest structure supported on the scheme so far dates from the early 15th century, still standing, still functional. The greenest building is the one that already exists, embodying carbon and offsetting the need for expensive new buildings as long they are well used.”

Virginia Teehan, Heritage Council CEO, said it will also host a webinar in advance of the closing date for interested parties.