Select time to preview
now
00:00 03:00  06:00  09:00  12:00 15:00  18:00  21:00  24:00

Scheme for restoring old farm buildings re-opened

Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today announced the opening of the 2020 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme.

This scheme funds the restoration and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures such as historic yard surfaces, walls, gates and gate pillars. The Heritage Council administer the scheme on behalf of the Department.

€1.25 million was secured in the budget for this very important scheme which will continue to make a huge contribution to the conservation of our rural heritage and the enhancement of the rural landscape.

The benefits of the scheme go beyond retaining the structures for future generations because it can also have significant biodiversity benefits.

The scheme is open to applicants who participate in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme and it is jointly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under Ireland’s 2014 - 2020 Rural Development Programme.

The grant available can range between €4,000 and €25,000 and it can cover up to 75% of the cost of the works which is subject to the maximum ceiling.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 5pm. Application forms and the scheme’s terms and conditions can be downloaded at www.heritagecouncil.ie

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Schemes

New National Reserve and Young Farmers Scheme in 2020
Blackface sheep in Co Mayo.

Department Announces the Opening of Year 4 of the Sheep Welfare...
Automatic calf feeder

How to cash in on the new calf equipment scheme
Fairness: Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue

Battle lines drawn on CAP payments convergence
Dairy calves

New 40% grant for calf rearing facilities announced

MEPs approve first transitional rules for CAP after 2019
Michael Creed

Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) payments start to issue


Top Stories

Suckler specialist: Martin O'Connor on his farm in Tulsk Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Rossie farmer defies beef gloom by betting big on suckler 'super cows'
John and Mary Sheehan launching the annual Sunrise Tractor run to raise funds for mental health services. Photo by Christy Riordan

Farmers need to look after their mental health
Tragedy: Harry McAnespie

Mart owners to stand trial over farmer's death
Stock Image

Tommy Boland: Mild Christmas allowed us to get some ewes back to grass

EPA warns 30pc of wells contaminated with E. coli
Demand: This 870Kg Limousin cross heifer, born April 2015 sold for €1,620 at Ballymote. Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle prices static despite a tightening of supplies
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Northern Ireland farmers to join London rally over fears for post-...