Scheme for restoring old farm buildings re-opened

Farming Independent Team

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, today announced the opening of the 2020 GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme.

This scheme funds the restoration and preservation of traditional farm buildings and structures such as historic yard surfaces, walls, gates and gate pillars. The Heritage Council administer the scheme on behalf of the Department.

€1.25 million was secured in the budget for this very important scheme which will continue to make a huge contribution to the conservation of our rural heritage and the enhancement of the rural landscape.

The benefits of the scheme go beyond retaining the structures for future generations because it can also have significant biodiversity benefits.

The scheme is open to applicants who participate in the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme and it is jointly funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under Ireland’s 2014 - 2020 Rural Development Programme.

The grant available can range between €4,000 and €25,000 and it can cover up to 75% of the cost of the works which is subject to the maximum ceiling.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 5pm. Application forms and the scheme’s terms and conditions can be downloaded at www.heritagecouncil.ie

Online Editors


