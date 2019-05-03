Scale rental service for BEEP scheme rolled out

Weigh scales can now be rented by participants in the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme can use to record cow and calf weights as part of the Pilot.

Participating farmers that do not have their own scales will be able to access scales from some 70 ICOS affiliated Marts and Co-ops for weighing their eligible cows and calves to meet their requirements under BEEP.

ICBF has been registering privately owned scales and accepting weight records from participating beef farmers since the 8th of March.

Some 1,700 individuals have already registered privately owned scales and some 30,000 weights have already been recorded. Rental scales are now being made available at locations across the country to allow farmers who have no access to privately owned scales to meet their requirements under the Pilot.

The roll-out of rental scales is in conjunction with the release of smartphone applications for both Android and Apple devices that will facilitate the quick and accurate submission of weight records.

Participants in the Pilot should weigh eligible animals on their own holding before the calves are weaned, and they should be weighed individually and on the same day. Weights must be submitted between 8 March and 1 November 2019.

There are two options available for the recording of weight data as part of BEEP. These are:

where a farmer can use their own scales or one belonging to a third party and

a rental model, whereby participants rent scales from an approved field service agent to undertake the BEEP weight recording process.

Weights may be submitted online, by smartphone application or on a paper form available from ICBF.