Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 3 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Scale rental service for BEEP scheme rolled out

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Weigh scales can now be rented by participants in the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme can use to record cow and calf weights as part of the Pilot.

Participating farmers that do not have their own scales will be able to access scales from some 70 ICOS affiliated Marts and Co-ops for weighing their eligible cows and calves to meet their requirements under BEEP.

ICBF has been registering privately owned scales and accepting weight records from participating beef farmers since the 8th of March.

Some 1,700 individuals have already registered privately owned scales and some 30,000 weights have already been recorded. Rental scales are now being made available at locations across the country to allow farmers who have no access to privately owned scales to meet their requirements under the Pilot.

The roll-out of rental scales is in conjunction with the release of smartphone applications for both Android and Apple devices that will facilitate the quick and accurate submission of weight records. 

Participants in the Pilot should weigh eligible animals on their own holding before the calves are weaned, and they should be weighed individually and on the same day. Weights must be submitted between 8 March and 1 November 2019.

There are two options available for the recording of weight data as part of BEEP. These are:

  • where a farmer can use their own scales or one belonging to a third party and
  • a rental model, whereby participants rent scales from an approved field service agent to undertake the BEEP weight recording process.

Weights may be submitted online, by smartphone application or on a paper form available from ICBF.

Also Read

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D. today welcomed the roll-out stating that he is pleased to see that rental scales are now being made available for this new €25 million Pilot at a range of marts and co-operatives across the country.

"This Pilot is another important component in Ireland’s drive to continually improve the quality and efficiency of the national beef herd,” he said.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

The programme will be available to pig producers in Ireland who are members of the Bord Bia Pigmeat Quality Assurance Scheme

Minister announces €500,000 funding initiative for pig farmers
The GLAS scheme involves more than 50,000 farmers

Farmers in GLAS to get balancing payments this week
Blackface Mountain sheep

Is your land eligible for BPS?
General view of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: REUTERS

Alan Matthews: CAP reform remains in limbo but will be affected by...
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Hogan stands by 'halfway house' proposals on farm payments...
IFA President Joe Healy flanked by IFA Director General Damian McDonald and Dr Edel Kelly, IFA Chief Economist, pictured at the launch of IFA Manifesto for the European Parliament & Local Government Elections in Dublin today where they called on farmers to reject candidates who are not willing to 'Fight on their backs' for Irish Farmers. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA says leased in entitlements should not be included in plans for €60k cap
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Hard Brexit will not result in cut to direct payments - Hogan


Top Stories

Green shoots: John and Olivia Macnamara with their children Caoimhe (14), Conor (3), Pádraic (12) and Ailbhe (10)

Grassroots inspiration on one of the most productive dairy farms in the...
(stock photo)

High Court rules farmer was not subject to undue influence when...
Forestry payments can be combined with BPS entitlements by adhering to strict criteria

Advice: 'Many farmers can continue to receive BPS payments on afforested land'
Pat Quirke. Picture: Collins

How killer aimed to be investment guru for other farmers
Winter barley

Helen Harris: Volatile weather means proper growth has yet to take off

Tillage farm dubbed 'finest of Meath ground' on the market for €10,000/ac
Eamon O'Connell

Rainfall and mild weather combine to create environment for spread of...