Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 1 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Review of nitrates derogation underway in bid to reduce environmental footprint

'Should all intensive livestock farms follow nitrates derogation rules whether they apply or not?'

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, in cooperation with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, today announced the commencement of public consultation on the conditions contained in Irelands Nitrates Derogation.

This consultation is part of a review process examining further opportunities for derogation farmers to improve efficiencies and continue to reduce their environmental footprint.

The derogation is an important facility for more intensive farmers, particularly in the dairy sector and it is essential that its environmental credentials are maintained.

Almost 7,000 intensively stocked farmers with an agricultural area of 466,000 hectares availed of the derogation in 2018 with this being a marked increase in both the area and the number farming under derogation since 2014.

A jointly chaired (DAFM and DHPLG) Expert Review Group has been convened to consider all submissions received during public consultation and will present its findings to both Ministers. 

The review is being conducted against the background of derogation farms being a very significant intensive cohort and the increasing area being farmed under the derogation.

Furthermore recent EPA reports have highlighted deterioration in water quality and increasing green house gas and ammonia emissions.

Public consultation is an important element of this review process and provides an opportunity for stakeholders to submit their views as regard the derogation and related issues.

Also Read

Among the questions posed in the consultation is how can farmers increase the efficiency of grassland management on derogation farms, while protecting the environment and whether all intensive livestock farms be subject to the conditions of the derogation whether they apply or not.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Drilling rigs are tall vehicles so due care must be given to overhead power lines or low hanging trees

Farmers dig deep for water - Dairy expansion and drought drives...
Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy

Chances of CAP deal being signed off are 'almost nil'
The Dairy Farm Grant provides financial support for the installation of variable speed-drive vacuum and milk pump technology

How to cut your taxes while saving on energy bills
Stock image

Ireland 'willing to introduce further capping of farm payments'
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Farm payments should not be 'robbed' to fund new EU challenges - Creed
Under the current scheme, over 95,000 farmers will receive total payments of €250m in 2019

Seven-month rule here to stay for ANC payments

Member States could get say in the introduction of salary 'loophole' for...


Top Stories

Larry Goodman

Goodman's beef empire is at the heart of the Brexit storm but few would bet...
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Frosty start to April as temperatures plunge to -1C
Young woman shopping in the supermarket

UK food chief ‘terrified’ of no-deal prospect
Jack Macken spreads 9:7:25 fertilizer on winter barley on a farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Jack (25) farms beef and cerals in partnership with his brothers Robert and Eddie. Photo: Damien Eagers

Richard Hackett: 'We need to go back to the boring basics to boost our crop...
Stock Image.

Mary Kinston: Milk fat and protein at levels not seen for many years
Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Farmers to get €13.50/hr for walks scheme labour
Most lamb mortality occurs within the first few days after birth.

Flock health plans hold the key to reducing lamb mortality