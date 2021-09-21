Review into age limits applying to agricultural tax reliefs

There inconsistencies in the age limits currently applied to various state schemes and tax reliefs.

The Departments of Finance, Agriculture and Revenue are examining the age limits which apply to agricultural reliefs.

The review will examine the appropriateness and consistency of the age limits after criticism in recent years by farm organisations and opposition TDs.

Possible inconsistencies have been noted in the age at which a person ceases to qualify as a ‘young trained farmer’.

For example, a person must be no older than 34 to be eligible for the stamp duty relief for young trained farmers, whereas for the Succession Tax Credit a qualifying condition is that applicants (who do not qualify on other grounds) must be under 40 in any year of assessment under the scheme.

For the Young Farmer Scheme element of EU’s Basic Payment Scheme, you must be no more than 40 at any time during the calendar year in which you first submit an application.

Meanwhile, Teagasc is to be tasked with maintaining a publicly available list of appropriate qualifications for various agricultural tax reliefs as part of changes expected in next month’s Budget.

Lists of qualifications set out in the legislation have been described by officials in the Department of Finance as administratively burdensome to keep up to date and in practical terms, largely redundant as they have not been updated for a number of years.

The new list would also be more easily and quickly updated, so would capture new qualifications as they begin to be offered by the various third-level institutions.

It would allow the holders of either current or no-longer-offered qualifications to be sure they are eligible for one or more of the reliefs concerned, and applicants for courses could be certain that, if they achieve the qualification, they will be eligible for a given tax relief..